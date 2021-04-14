Oak Ridge, N.C. – Scouts BSA Troop 600 Eagle Scout Stewart Chipman is the recipient of the 2020 Glenn A. and Melinda W. Adams National Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award for the Old North State Council’s eight-county service area. The council has also submitted his project to the National Eagle Scout Association for further award consideration.
For his Eagle Scout Project, Chipman designed and led construction of a flag collection and retirement center at Oak Ridge Town Park in collaboration with the Oak Ridge Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. His project includes a flag collection box, bench seating and landscaping, and an octagonal concrete area with a fire pit designed exclusively for proper flag retirements.
"Stewart did more than just meet one of the requirements to become an Eagle Scout – plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project,” adds Scoutmaster and fellow Eagle Scout Mike Matzinger. “He left a legacy behind in a project that will provide a way for our community to honor our servant leaders including active-duty military, veterans and first responders."
“Respectfully retiring American flags honors our country and citizens and reminds us what our nation stands for,” shares Chipman, a 14-year-old eighth grader at Brown Summit Middle School for Advanced Academics.
As part of the troop’s new Flags Over Northwest program, the center is being used for quarterly flag retirement ceremonies and patriotic holiday events. Troop 600 is responsible for managing the site in collaboration with the park.
“The community’s support for this project has been overwhelming,” concludes Chipman, who is quartermaster for Troop 600 and a member of the senior staff patrol. “We have collected hundreds of worn flags, honored veterans and others at events, and hosted two flag retirement ceremonies so far.”
A resident of Oak Ridge, N.C., Stewart Chipman is the son of Chris Chipman and Holly Stewart.
For more information about Scouts BSA Troop 600, visit www.scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.