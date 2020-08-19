Four more schools serving meals now through August 31
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools will continue free meal distribution through August 31. The district is encouraging families to fill out a meal benefits application at www.lunchapplication.com. Applications are also available at schools.
A new application must be completed each year, and families may complete an application at any time during the school year. If there is any change in income, job loss or additional household members added, please check to see if your family qualifies for benefits.
Parents who have received benefit notification letters since July 1 do not need to complete an application. However, if that letter does not include the names of all students in the household, please call 336-370-3266 to inform School Nutrition Services so all children may receive the benefit. One application is needed per family.
Four more schools are now serving meals through August 31 – Foust Elementary, McNair Elementary, Guilford Elementary and Gateway Education Center. Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at 45 school locations and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 65 neighborhood locations through August 31. Click here for a list of locations.
GCS is urging Congress to extend a waiver so that district staff can continue to serve meals in neighborhoods and at schools without charge. This is not possible under the National School Lunch Program unless a waiver is granted, as it was in the spring when schools initially closed. During that time, GCS served between 33,000 and 34,000 meals daily. Read more about this issue from the Superintendent’s comments to the Board of Education on August 11.
For the latest on reopening schools, visit www.gcsnc.com/reopening.
