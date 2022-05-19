Novant Health Partners with Kaleideum to Increase Accessibility
Annual Fund Gift Supports Community Access Passes in Libraries
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (MAY 16, 2022) — Novant Health, an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics, and outpatient centers, has made a $20,000 annual gift to Kaleideum to support initiatives to increase accessibility to the museum and its educational opportunities.
“Novant Health has been a wonderful supporter in creating an accessible and inclusive museum in our community,” said Elizabeth Dampier. “We are so appreciative of this gift, which enables us to better promote our Community Access Passes available in Forsyth County Public Libraries.”
Kaleideum has long been a partner with Forsyth County Public Library to offer admission to the museum with no cost barrier. The Community Access Pass is similar to a week-long membership and can be checked out with a valid Forsyth County Public Library card from any library location. The Community Access Pass allows adults and children living in the same household to have free admission to the museum as many times as they wish during the seven-day period. General admission to the museum is $10 per person.
“As we come out of the pandemic and focus on the future and opening of the reimagined Kaleideum in downtown Winston-Salem, we also wanted to renew our commitment to accessibility and inclusion,” Dampier said. “Novant Health is a core partner in that vision.”
“We’re proud to help ensure that everyone has access to the many fun, educational and family-friendly opportunities that Kaleideum offers right here in our community,” said Chad Setliff, senior vice president, Novant Health, and president of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and greater Winston-Salem market. Setliff is also currently serving as chair-elect of Kaleideum’s board of directors and will begin his term as board chair this summer. “Both Kaleideum and Forsyth County Public Library understand the many unique challenges that factor into the overall health of our community. We will continue to work together to find new and innovative ways to remove barriers to care and to create opportunities that will drive learning, creativity and upward mobility in this community.”
This vision was manifested recently during the North Carolina Science Festival, a month-long, statewide celebration of the educational, cultural, and financial impact of science in North Carolina. Novant Health held a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Kaleideum North for ages 5 and up.
“We feel it is very important to be a trusted place where the community can come to learn about science and the importance of community health and safety,” Dampier said. “We look forward to many more collaborations to increase public health and education in our current location and in our new building that will open by 2024.”
This announcement comes after Novant Health recently committed to a $2 million gift to Kaleideum, the largest Winston-Salem area gift in the health system’s history. The gift will be designated for the museum’s new iconic rooftop experience and an exhibition uniquely designed for Kaleideum’s future downtown location.
About Novant Health
Novant Health is an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,800 physicians and over 35,000 team members who provide care at more than 800 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2021, Novant Health was the highest-ranking healthcare system in North Carolina to be included onForbes’ Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine ranked Novant Health first in the nation on its 2021 list of “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” In 2021, Novant Health provided more than $1.1 billion incommunity benefit, including financial assistance and services.
For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org. You can also follow Novant on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Kaleideum
Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in July 2016. Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors in 2004. Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks), also founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem, opened its doors as the Nature Science Center in 1964. The two museums merged into a single organization with a new mission — “Inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.”
