Noted alumnus is the first to chair UNCSA Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) has elected its slate of officers for 2022-’23, including Mark Land, the first UNCSA graduate to chair the board in the school’s history. Land, who served as vice chair for 2021-’22, was elected board chair, succeeding Ralph Hanes Womble, who has served as chair since 2018.
Land, who was a student in the UNCSA School of Dance from 1976-’78, danced professionally for two seasons with the North Carolina Dance Festival prior to becoming the manager of UNCSA’s student employment office, “Applause,” as well as working on the school’s annual fund. During the 1990s he served as alumni relations’ director at UNCSA before joining Wachovia Bank’s Charitable Services division, then serving as managing director for Wells Fargo Bank’s Center for Planned Giving.
Before his retirement in 2016, Land was the senior managing director at Foundation Source, the nation’s largest provider of advisory services for private foundations, and he served on the boards of YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, Samaritan Ministries, and the RiverRun International Film Festival.
Earlier this year, Land received the 2022 UNCSA Giannini Society Award, among the highest honors bestowed by UNCSA, which is presented each year to members of the society in recognition of their service and support. A long-time volunteer and supporter at UNCSA, Land served on the search committee to select the school’s new chancellor in 2014, and he also established a scholarship in the UNCSA School of Dance in memory of his late wife, fellow UNCSA School of Dance graduate Pat Land, which has provided support for emerging artists.
Peter Juran, who was elected vice chair, is a legal counselor and litigator in Winston-Salem. He earned a B.A. in philosophy and religion from Colgate College before studying at Duke University, where he earned both an M.A. in philosophy and his J.D. (Juris Doctor). He served for six years on the UNCSA Foundation Board of Directors before joining the board of trustees last year. He has also served on the boards of directors of Leadership Winston-Salem, Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County, Hospice and Palliative Care Center, and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA).
Rhoda Griffis, who earned her B.F.A. from the UNCSA School of Drama in 1983, was elected board secretary. A member of the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival acting company for seven seasons, Griffis has taught Shakespeare in schools throughout the nation and has amassed over 250 credits in film, television, theater, commercials, voice-overs, and print advertising. Her feature film credits include Love Field (1992), in which she played Jackie Kennedy, Runaway Jury (2004), Walk the Line (2005), We Are Marshall (2006), The Blind Side (2009), and The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012), to name a few. On the small screen, she appeared in Army Wives, Fear the Walking Dead, Drop Dead Diva, and Ozark, among others.
Griffis teaches on-camera acting, theater, and voice-overs, and is an assistant director in the Fine Arts Department of The Lovett School in Atlanta. She too joined the UNCSA Board of Trustees last year.
Land’s election marks a milestone for the Board of Trustees, which now includes four UNCSA alumni as voting members and one, ex-officio. In addition to Land and Griffis, voting members include alumni Jeffery Bullock (School of Dance), head of the Hollins University M.F.A. in Dance Program, and Emmy — and Tony Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell (School of Design & Production). Fellow alumnus Beth Petty (School of Dance and School of Filmmaking), the head of the Charlotte Regional Film Commissioner, is an ex-officio member of the board.
Joining the board this fall as a voting, ex-officio member is rising senior Kayli Kimerer, who was elected student body president in March. Originally from Kansas, Kimerer is studying stage management at the UNCSA School of Design & Production, is involved in the UNCSA Student Ambassador Program, is a Student Cohort Leader, and serves on the College Advisory Board of Winston-Salem. Kimerer succeeds Jenna Cusack, who graduated UNCSA in May.
