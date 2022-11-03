North Carolina poet laureate Green to read for GTCC’s All-College Read Nov. 15
The public is invited to join Jaki Shelton Green, N.C. poet laureate to share her poetry and read from the book “The Carolina Table” as part of GTCC’s All-College Read Tues., Nov. 15 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Koury Hospitality Careers Auditorium.
The Koury Hospitality Careers Auditorium is located on the GTCC Jamestown Campus at 621 East Main St. in Jamestown, NC
“The Carolina Table” is a collection of essays from North Carolina writers on food which offers a collection of food-related stories set in North Carolina, with Green being one of the contributors.
Sponsored by the GTCC English Department and the GTCC Foundation, the All-College Read is an Arts & Sciences Titan Trail designated event.
Appointed in 2018, Green is the ninth poet laureate of North Carolina. Green is the first African American and third woman to be appointed. In addition, this year she was also appointed as the poet laureate in residence at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
