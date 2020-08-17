Former WGHS student-athlete sets sights on helping students see a world beyond sports
Greensboro, N.C. – August 17, 2020 – COVID-19 has upended sports for high school student-athletes this fall, leaving an uncertain impact for the foreseeable future. A former student-athlete of local high school Western Guilford has his sights set on creating a more certain impact on sports in Triad-area schools by helping student-athletes see a world beyond sports.
In March 2020, Kevin Brooks, a class of 2003 alumnus of WGHS, established Students Taking Action and Rising (S.T.A.R.), a nonprofit organization designed to provide high school athletes with opportunities for scholastic achievement, mentorship, and scholarship. Through programming under the umbrella of four pillars – mental health, career exploration, financial literacy, and the arts – S.T.A.R. will provide mentorship and service opportunities that assist students in developing transferable leadership skills.
“S.T.A.R. is a fruition of my vision to give back to my alma mater in a way that will provide the tools for success that I wish I would’ve had during my time at Western,” said Kevin Brooks, founder and board chair of S.T.A.R. who was a former football and track athlete at WGHS. “My hope is that participants will be empowered and empower those around them to be leaders, as well as be equipped with funding to advance their education at a college or university.”
Chris Causey, Western Guilford athletic director and former head football coach who is also an alumnus, reflects on preliminary discussions about Brooks’ vision for launching S.T.A.R. at the school.
“I was immediately on board because I saw how Kevin's vision could directly impact our students here at Western,” said Causey, who coached Brooks while he attended their shared alma mater. “In our athletic program, we want to develop servant leaders and Kevin is a living example of servant leadership. I am excited to see how this partnership will directly impact and change the lives of our student-athletes. Through hard work, determination and commitment, I believe our student-athletes can accomplish anything.”
“Kevin's initiative, S.T.A.R., is part of what has made our school community a special place for students,” said Dr. Pete Kashubara, former principal of Western Guilford and incoming principal of the Early College at Guilford. “As an educator, you don't always get to see the finished product after students graduate and alumni with Kevin's drive and desire to give back is inspirational to my continued work. His energy and willingness to give back has had a renewing effect to the passion and purpose that I have dedicated my life to and I thank him for that!”
Student-athletes at participating schools who meet eligibility requirements set by S.T.A.R. can apply for the program which will be a combination of workshop and experiential programming. Participants who matriculate through the program are eligible to apply for one of (2) – $1,500 scholarships their senior year. Qualifications are contingent upon set GPA and community service hours requirements being met.
Recently, S.T.A.R. awarded an inaugural scholarship of $1,500 to Class of 2020 WGHS graduate, Jordanne Arace, who played tennis and softball while also being a member of the Beta Club, National Honors Society, Random Acts of Kindness Club, and AP Capstone.
“I’m so excited and thankful to have received S.T.A.R.’s inaugural scholarship,” said Arace, who plans to attend the University of California, Irvine in the fall. “It’s relieved some of the stress that my family and I have been dealing with due to COVID-19 making so many things uncertain such as classes, housing, and funding sources.”
This fall, Arace will live in on-campus housing at UCI but take all of her classes remotely due to the coronavirus. She plans to major in business economics with a post-graduation goal of attending law school and becoming a bankruptcy attorney.
To learn more or get involved, visit theSTARscholar.com or email info@thestarscholar.com. WGHS student-athletes who are interested participating can contact their head coach or Coach Causey for more information. For anyone interested in making a gift to the organization, donations can be made at paypal.me/starscholar.
Brooks is actively planning to expand S.T.A.R.’s presence within other Triad-area high schools. He currently resides in Washington, D.C.
About S.T.A.R. Scholar
