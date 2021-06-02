United Nations Association of the USA Recognizes Youth Leaders Delivering Progress Toward The UN Sustainable Development Goals
GREENSBORO, NC, May 27, 2021 – Noble Academy is delighted to announce LillyAnna Zaleon, class of 2021, is being recognized by the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) and InnerView in the forth Annual National Community Service Awards. This program, open to all U.S. students, has been designed to connect student community service activities and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to transform our world. The Kroger Co. is presenting the second annual Zero Hero Awards to students for taking action to help create communities free of hunger and waste.
“Youth efforts and voices are essential to achieve the SDGs. These awards allow us to share our appreciation for youth leaders who have invested talent and effort in the causes they care about,” says Rachel Bowen Pittman, Executive Director of United Nations Association of the USA. “With a decade remaining to deliver on the SDGs, we are thrilled that these students will be entering the workforce with meaningful community engagement skills and socially aware experiences. We are encouraged that educators are including community service and cultural engagement in the educational experience of their students.”
“We are grateful for the efforts of every Zero Hero among us, who serve their communities in ways that advance Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan,” said Denise Osterhues, senior director of sustainability and social impact for Kroger. “Through this partnership with InnerView, we’ve connected more than 2,600 Zero Hero student leaders across 35 states to national subject matter experts and resources that build greater awareness of critical issues and inspire meaningful volunteer service, leadership and career exploration.”
“We are so proud of LillyAnna and her dedication to helping others in our community. She has been such a wonderful student to have here at Noble Academy and such a fantastic role model for others,” notes Amanda Carter, Head of School.
“In a year like no other, students have demonstrated resilience and personal understanding of the connectedness between all people and local and global challenges,” says Kristine Sturgeon, CEO of InnerView Technologies. “We are delighted to amplify and honor the incredible work of students who are changing the world, one action at a time.” The pandemic emphasized a call for change; as a result, student community service activities this past school year grew by more than 37% across the InnerView network of students.
A key artifact students gain through the Award Program is the development of a digital service resume for use in job and college applications to demonstrate personal commitment, 21st century skills, and key areas of interest. The three tier award program recognizes a range of student achievement: Merit for 20 hours, Honor for 40 hours and Ambassador for 100 hours of service this school year and special recognition for a focus on Zero Hunger and Zero Waste.
Ambassador Awardees: LillyAnna Zaleon
About Noble Academy
Noble Academy is a private, grades 2-12 day school, that empowers students with learning differences to pursue their highest potential within a comprehensive, supportive educational environment.
About United Nations Association - USA
The United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) is a grassroots movement of Americans who support the vital work of the United Nations in U.S. communities, colleges, and Congress. For more than 75 years, UNA-USA and its national network of 20,000 members and 200 chapters have promoted strong U.S. leadership at the UN through advocacy campaigns, youth engagement, outreach programs, and public events. Learn more.
About The Kroger Co.
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over 9 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
About InnerView Technologies
InnerView is the leading youth social responsibility platform to help students, groups, and schools highlight community service impact, passion for causes, skill development, and connect local effort to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. All college and high school aged students are welcome to join tens of thousands of 14 to 24 year olds who have discovered ways to get involved and developed dynamic visual service resumes through my.InnerView.org. InnerView Technologies is a social impact organization working with students, groups, schools, nonprofits, and committed & compassionate institutions. Learn more at https://InnerView.org
