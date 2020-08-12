Noelle Leslie was assistant principal at Northern Middle
Greensboro, N.C.– Madison Elementary has a new principal. Noelle Leslie will leave her position at Northern Middle to lead the elementary school.
Leslie has been assistant principal at Northern Middle since 2015, where she supervised more than 250 students. During her time at Northern Middle, the school showed overall proficiency gains of six percentage points in reading in 2019 and decreased the achievement gap in reading in relation to economically disadvantaged students by three percentage points.
Leslie has experience at the elementary level, having served as literacy curriculum facilitator and teacher at Montlieu Academy of Technology. She also assisted with summer programming at Alderman Elementary and Saturday Academy at McNair Elementary. She is a member of the Aspiring Principals Leadership Academy.
Leslie holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, a master’s degree in elementary education from Elon University, and is expected to earn her doctoral degree in education, educational leadership and cultural foundations from UNCG in December 2020.
The district also announced a new executive director of school nutrition services. Timothy Mertz joins the district after six years as the assistant state director and interim state director of Hawaii Child Nutrition Programs. In that role he worked closely with the USDA School Food Service operations including the national school lunch and school breakfast programs.
Mertz also has experience as assistant director and director of school nutrition services in Henrico County, Va. Mertz holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from East Carolina University and a master’s degree in public administration from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
