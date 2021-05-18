Week-long day camps help AP art students and art-school hopefuls prepare for the next step
Greensboro, N.C. - The CVA is offering Portfolio Development “Camps” for the first time this summer. Aimed at high school AP art students and/or students getting ready to apply to college art programs, these practical week-long sessions will help students present themselves professionally for better likelihood of acceptance into hard-to-get-into visual arts programs.
“We’ve heard from high school art teachers and college admissions folks both that students’ portfolios often are sub-par. After consulting with some wonderful instructors and students here in town – especially those at Weaver Academy for Performing and Visual Arts and Advanced Technology – we’ve been able to develop three weeks of genuinely helpful, practical workshops that give art students a leg up on their competition,” says Alison Little, Education Coordinator at CVA.
Students who are interested must apply and submit a letter of recommendation from at least one instructor. High school art teachers are encouraged to refer students who could benefit most from this assistance. The three week-long programs include:
Strengthen Your Portfolio 1: Building and Documenting Your Body of Work
In this week-long program, serious high school art students will gain experience and knowledge that will aid in their readiness for AP Art, portfolio development, and professional presentation of their work for college applications, exhibitions, or other opportunities. Appropriate use of sketchbooks and thumbnails, as well as digitizing work will be included.
Strengthen Your Portfolio 2: Beyond Portrait and Still Life
Wondering what, specifically, college admissions departments look for in portfolios? Here’s a hint: Portraits and still lifes are important, but you may need to increase the variety in your body of work. This week, you’ll focus on creating scenes and environments in your drawings and paintings - from landscapes to interior scenes, you’ll develop your skills in developing complex visual imagery. This week may very well set you apart from your peers applying to college in the visual arts.
Strengthen Your Portfolio 3: Process, Revisit, Repeat
College art school admissions counselors tell us it’s important for students to show they can stay focused on a subject, exploring it from many angles, before creating a final work. Through sustained investigation of a subject of their choice, students will spend the early part of the week doing different guided studies of the subject, then use that knowledge to design and create a final project. Students will focus on sketchbook use, how to make a thumbnail, design vs. rendering, and how to go from idea to finished product.
Students accepted into the program will be provided a registration code so that they may register online. The cost per week is $275. A limited number of scholarships are available based on financial need. Students may select to attend 1, 2, or 3 weeks if accepted.
For more information or to register, see https://www.mycvagreensboro.org/greensboro-art-summer-camps/ or email create@myCVAgreensboro.org or call (336) 333-7475.
About the CVA
The CVA is art + community. At the artistic heart of Greensboro since 1956, we showcase the creativity of local artists and provide art experiences accessible to everyone throughout our diverse community. Our gallery and classroom doors are wide open for anyone who wishes to grow their inner artist. Whether helping our neighbors discover their creativity at any age, giving aspiring local artists a platform to show their work, or mentoring creatives as they establish a sustainable professional future, The CVA brings community and art together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.