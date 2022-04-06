NCWN Spring Conference for writers returns to Greensboro

The North Carolina Writers’ Network (NCWN) and the MFA in Creative Writing Program at UNC-Greensboro will present its 2022 Spring Conference on Saturday, April 23 in the UNCG Moore Humanities and Research Administration (MHRA) Building, 1111 Spring Garden St., in Greensboro, and the Curry Auditorium located next door. The event is open to anyone interested in the creative writing process, be it fiction, non-fiction, books and novels, screenplays, and/or poetry. Registration for the on-site conference is $100 (members) and $150 (non-members); registration for the on-line conference is $75 (members) and $125 (non-members), and registration ends at noon, April 18.
This marks the first time that the NCWN has offered screenwriting programs and scholarships, especially for screenwriters at the Spring Conference. This is also the first in-person Spring Conference since April 2019.
This year’s Spring Conference faculty includes Michele T. Berger, a noted professor, writer, and poet who is currently a trustee on the board of the NCWN and President-Elect of the North Carolina Literary and Historical Association; Belle Boggs, author of such works as The Gulf: A Novel, On Fertility, Medicine, and Motherhood, and Mattaponi Queen: Stories, and a professor of English and director of the MFA program at NC State University; Charmaine Cadeau, professor of English at High Point University and an advisor for Apogee Magazine, whose latest book, Skytale, was handmade with the support of JackPine Press; Jamie Chambliss, a graduate of Wake Forest University with a master’s degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and currently an agent with Folio Literary Management; Mary M. Dalton, a professor of Communication at Wake Forest University where she teaches courses emphasizing critical media studies and screenwriting; Stuart Dischell, author of such works as Evenings & Avenues, Dig Safe, Backwards Days, and Good Hope Road, a National Poetry Series Selection, as well as the forthcoming The Lookout Man; Joy Goodwin, Emmy-winning writer and producer (Black Nativity, May in the Summer, and the upcoming Mabel, and chair of the graduate screenwriting program at the UNCSA School of the Arts in Winston-Salem; Caleb Johnson, who teaches writing at Appalachian State University and author of the acclaimed novel Treeborne; Charlie Lovett, playwright and host of the podcast Inside the Writer’s Studio, and New York Times best-selling author of The Bookmans Tale, Escaping Dreamland, and other novels; Travis Mulhauser, author of the acclaimed novel Sweetgirl and Greetings from Cutler County: A Novella and Stories, who received his MFA in fiction from UNC-Greensboro; Laura Mullen, also a teacher at Wake Forest University and a noted poet whose recent works have been featured in Fence, Together in a Sudden Strangeness, and Bettering American Poetry; Duncan Murrell, who directed the writing program at Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies, is a contributing editor at Harpers Magazine and The Oxford American, and the founder (with fellow Algonquin Books alum Chuck Adams) of CraftBook Editorial; Derek Palacio, whose works include The Mortifications, How to Shake the Other Man, and the short story “Sugercane,” who teaches in the MFA program at UNC Greensboro; Philadelphia native Maegan Poland, who teaches creative writing and composition at Drexel University and whose collection of short stories, What Makes You Think You’re Awake?, which was published last year by Blair Press and selected by Carmen Maria Machado to win the Bakwin Award; Rachel Priest, assistant editor at The Bitter Southerner and formerly a writer and editor at The Red & Black’s culture desk; writer and book designer Meg Reid, who holds an MFA in non-fiction from UNC-Wilmington and the director of Hub City Press in Spartanburg, SC; novelist poet, and musician Steven Sherrill, whose works include The Minotaur Takes a Cigarette Break and Joy, PA; Julia Ridley Smith, who teaches fiction writing at UNC Chapel Hill, where she is the 2021-’22 Kenan Visiting Writer, whose memoir The Sum of Trifles was published by University of Georgia Press last year; and Carole Boston Weatherford, who made her literary debut with Juneteenth Jamboree in 1995 and whose books have received three Caldecott Honors, two NAACP Image Awards, an SCBWI Golden Kite Award, and a Coretta Scott King Author Honor, to name a few.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit Spring Conference 2022 (Greensbor https://www.ncwriters.org/index.php/programs-and-services/conferences/12593-sc22o) (ncwriters.org).
