RALEIGH, N.C. (June 23, 2021) –The NCRLA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (NCRLA), has announced its scholarship recipients for 2021. Twelve students in the state have been selected to receive scholarships.
Scholarships are distributed to students pursuing post-secondary studies in culinary arts, restaurant management, or similar fields, or to students whose parents are current hospitality industry employees.
“One of the goals of our foundation is to attract, educate, and retain a professional workforce for the hospitality industry,” said NCRLA President & CEO Lynn Minges. “Because of generous donations from endowments, individuals, and corporations, we are pleased that these deserving students can receive financial support to prepare them for careers in the industry.”
The 2021 scholarship recipients are:
Ashton English (Weaverville) is the recipient of the Vickie Clark Flaherty Scholarship. She attends North Carolina State University.
Isabella Gonzalez (Waxhaw) is the recipient of the Jimmy Alfano Scholarship. She plans to attend Johnson & Wales University, Charlotte Campus.
Isabelle Porcella (Midland) is the recipient of the Jimmy Alfano Scholarship. She attends Johnson & Wales University, Charlotte Campus.
Jacob Stone (Clayton) is the recipient of the Davidson & Jones Scholarship. He plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Janeah Miles (Raeford) is the recipient of the Johnson & Wales Chancellor Award. She plans to attend Johnson & Wales University, Charlotte Campus.
J’Niya Rodriguez (Clayton) is the recipient of the Jimmy Alfano Scholarship. She attends Johnson & Wales University, Charlotte Campus.
Karly Plemmons (Weaverville) is the recipient of the Pepsi “Service that Sells” Scholarship. She attends the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Keyera Parson (Stony Point) is the recipient of the William F. Carl Scholarship. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Sarah Brantley (Wake Forest) is the recipient of the William F. Carl Scholarship. She plans to attend Western Carolina University.
Tiara Edwards (Kannapolis) is the recipient of the William F. Carl Scholarship. She attends the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Tiye Anthony-Elwin (Margate) is the recipient of the William F. Carl Scholarship. She plans to attend Johnson & Wales University, Charlotte Campus.
Yasmin Rodriguez (Greensboro) is the recipient of William F. Carl Scholarship. She attends Winston-Salem State University.
Scholarship recipients were honored in an online ceremony on Wednesday, June 23.
“We are so proud to support, recognize, and celebrate these students. They are shining examples of the talent and success that will drive our industry forward,” said Lynn Minges, NCRLA President & CEO.
For more information on scholarships or grants distributed by NCRLA Foundation, click here.
