NC Zoo Society Partners with T-Mobile to Provide Workshop on Playful Learning
Asheboro, N.C. – December 9, 2021 – The NC Zoo Society partnered with T-Mobile to provide an educator workshop on how to incorporate more outdoor play in nature into classroom curricula. T-Mobile is supporting the North Carolina Zoo Playful Pedagogy program with a $20,000 sponsorship. The goal of the project is to support adults working with children in acquiring fresh perspectives on their approach to engaging with children outdoors.
The “Play in Practice Workshop” for formal and informal educators from across the state took place December 4, 2021, at the North Carolina Zoo. The workshop was led by Linda Kinney, the Zoo’s Nature Play and School Programs Manager.
“This workshop focuses on ways educators can nurture creativity and imagination,” said Kinney. “ Even though we don’t often think of play and school going together, supporting children’s playful dispositions can bring about wonderful learning opportunities. Being outdoors is so important to our children’s health and wellbeing.”
The North Carolina Zoo education team will also feature Playful Pedagogy through videos and activities on the “Adventures in EdZOOcation” Facebook group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/EdZOOcation/) during the week of December 27, 2021 for all to see, thanks to T-Mobile’s support.
About the North Carolina Zoological Society
The North Carolina Zoological Society (nczoo.com) is a private, 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization that relies on its members, donors, and other supporters to find and provide the North Carolina Zoo the financial support it needs to carry out its animal conservation efforts. Together the North Carolina Zoo and North Carolina Zoological Society support programs that respect and protect wildlife and nature and inspire people to strengthen their bonds with the natural world.
About the North Carolina Zoo
At the North Carolina Zoo, we celebrate nature. As the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo, we inspire a lifelong curiosity about animals for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our Zoo each year. Our dedicated team of experts provides exceptional, compassionate care for the more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants that call our Park home. We also lead efforts locally and globally to protect wildlife and wild places because we believe nature’s diversity is critical for our collective future. The North Carolina Zoo invites all of our guests to witness the majesty of the wild in the heart of North Carolina and welcomes everyone to join in our mission to protect nature’s diversity. Visit NCZoo.org to begin your life-changing journey.
