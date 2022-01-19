NC Zoo Delivers Outdoor Play Kits to NC Teachers
Asheboro, N.C. – January 19, 2022 – The NC Zoo Society and North Carolina Zoo are excited to partner with T-Mobile to provide classroom kits that support incorporating nature exploration, playful learning, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) approaches into local classroom curricula.
“Outdoor play and learning can have an impact on learning by decreasing stress and increasing focus, attention, motivation and engagement. Playful learning is flexible, always changing and supports creativity and fun. When students enjoy learning, they are more inclined to continue learning for its own sake,” said Linda Kinney, Education Specialist at the North Carolina Zoo.
January 4 - 7, North Carolina Zoo education staff and NC Zoo Society staff delivered Playful Pedagogy Kits to 589 educators at 23 elementary schools throughout Alamance County, Forsyth County, Randolph County, Stokes County, and Davidson County. The goal of the project is to support educators working with children in acquiring fresh perspectives on their approach to engaging with children in nature. The kits include strategies, lesson plan ideas, craft ideas, and more to encourage playful learning outdoors.
In conjunction with the Playful Pedagogy Kit distribution, the Zoo hosted a Playful Pedagogy “Play in Practice” workshop for educators December 4, 2021. The kit distribution increases accessibility for North Carolina educators unable to attend the workshop. Stay tuned to the Zoo’s website at www.nczoo.org/education/ for future professional development workshops for educators.
T-Mobile is supporting the range of North Carolina Zoo Playful Pedagogy efforts with a $20,000 sponsorship.
About the North Carolina Zoological Society
The North Carolina Zoological Society (nczoo.com) is a private, 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization that relies on its members, donors, and other supporters to find and provide the North Carolina Zoo the financial support it needs to carry out its animal conservation efforts. Together the North Carolina Zoo and North Carolina Zoological Society support programs that respect and protect wildlife and nature and inspire people to strengthen their bonds with the natural world.
About the North Carolina Zoo
At the North Carolina Zoo, we celebrate nature. As the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo, we inspire a lifelong curiosity about animals for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our Zoo each year. Our dedicated team of experts provides exceptional, compassionate care for the more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants that call our Park home. We also lead efforts locally and globally to protect wildlife and wild places because we believe nature’s diversity is critical for our collective future. The North Carolina Zoo invites all of our guests to witness the majesty of the wild in the heart of North Carolina and welcomes everyone to join in our mission to protect nature’s diversity. Visit NCZoo.org to begin your life-changing journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.