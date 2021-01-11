This year, we invite you to see the big picture … of the Universe! Join educators and scientists from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, along with members of the Raleigh Astronomy Club and NASA, to explore everything from kids crafts and activities to live chats with scientists and even a Moon Zoom. The seven-day virtual (and free) event runs Monday, Jan. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 31, with financial and promotional support from N.C. Space Grant. Visit naturalsciences.org/astrodays to view the program schedule and register for whatever interests you. Highlights include:
Monday
“Carolina Skies.” With the help of planetarium software, we’ll tour the North Carolina night sky and identify planets and stars you can see with just your unaided eyes on the next clear night.
“Moon Zoom.” For millennia, Earth's nearest neighbor has inspired romance, poetry, science, exploration and innovation. Join the Raleigh Astronomy Club and NASA Solar System Ambassadors as we explore the Moon in real time.
Wednesday
“InSight Mission Update.” InSight has been hard at work on Mars for over two years now. Join us for mission updates on the InSight lander and what we have discovered so far!
Friday
“The Artemis Program: The First Woman and Next Man on the Moon.” Learn more about the Artemis Program’s hardware, science goals and people, including how N.C. Astronaut Christina Koch may contribute.
“Wild Weather Across the Solar System.” Did you know there’s weather in space? On other planets, on the Sun and even on the Moon. We'll talk about storms on Jupiter that are bigger than Earth, sulphuric acid rain on Venus, planet-sized dust storms on Mars, and more.
“The Empire Strikes Back.” At this virtual Museum Movie Night, we will feature the second installment in the genre-defining Star Wars Saga. Catch the iconic battle on Hoth and meet the strange creature that lives in the swamps of Dagobah, known only as Yoda.
Saturday
“SETI: The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence.” See how Drake’s Equation is used to estimate the number of intelligent, technologically capable civilizations that are out there in our Galaxy.
“Night Zoom to the Stars.” We will control the 32" telescope at Appalachian State University’s Dark Sky Observatory and remotely image celestial objects, including Mars, Uranus, the Orion Nebula, the Crab Nebula, the Andromeda Galaxy and our Moon.
Sunday
“Science of the Webb Space Telescope.” Due to launch later this year, Webb is NASA’s next flagship space telescope – the scientific successor of the famous Hubble Space Telescope – and will reveal many previously unseen facets of our Universe.
“The Fermi Paradox: Why E.T. Can’t Phone Home.” Are we alone in the Universe? Is there really anybody out there? If so, why isn't anyone returning our calls? If you’ve had these questions you’re not alone. Come explore the possibilities of life in our Galaxy!
About the NC Museum of Natural Sciences
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in downtown Raleigh is an active research institution that engages visitors of every age and stage of learning in the wonders of science and the natural world. In addition to two downtown buildings showcasing seven floors of world class exhibits, the Museum runs Prairie Ridge Ecostation, a 45-acre outdoor education and research facility in west Raleigh, as well as the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville, our satellite facility in southeastern NC. As a whole, our mission is “to illuminate the natural world and inspire its conservation.” Downtown Raleigh Hours: Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. General admission is free. For more information visit www.naturalsciences.org.
About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state's natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR's mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state's history, conserving the state's natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette's Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please visit www.ncdcr.gov.
