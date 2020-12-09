EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Dec. 9, 2020) – The College of Engineering (COE) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University received a $3-million investment from Dominion Energy Foundation to increase student workforce readiness in the power and energy sectors.
The six-year “HBCU Promise” program will provide $25 million in funding to eleven total institutions in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina by bolstering scholarships, endowments and meeting essential campus needs. The company will also establish a $10 million scholarship fund to support African American and other underrepresented minority students across Dominion Energy’s service area. N.C. A&T was the only university in North Carolina selected for the program.
“The corporate partners of North Carolina A&T’s College of Engineering play a critical role in helping us create opportunities for our students and ensuring that our education and research endeavors are on the leading edge,” says Robin Coger, Ph.D., COE dean. “Dominion Energy’s investment in HBCUs, and specifically in N.C. A&T, will have an immediate and positive impact on our students, and I envision that it will set the foundation for energizing even more collaborations between our organizations in the future.”
The gift, following on the heels of another multi-million dollar investment to N.C. A&T, seeks to improve the graduation and retention rates of undergraduate students in the Electrical and Computer Engineering department and provide those students viable pathways to graduate study.
“We know that education can serve as a springboard for social and economic mobility,” says Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “We’re honored to support HBCUs that are doing a great job developing the future workforce and leaders of our nation.”
The program includes $500,000 toward four-year “Powered by Dominion Energy” scholarships to recruit and award outstanding high school graduates wishing to pursue an undergraduate engineering or computer science degree at North Carolina A&T.
Finally, parts of the funding will go toward the naming of an energy and sustainability lab which will be housed in the Engineering Research and Innovation Complex, which is set to open in fall 2021.
The College of Engineering is grateful for these partnerships and opportunities to power the next generation of Aggie engineers and computer scientists.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.