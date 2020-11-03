EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Nov. 3, 2020) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University visiting scholar Sandra K. Johnson, Ph.D., has been featured in Inc.’s Female Founders 100: The Top 100 Women Entrepreneurs of 2020.
Inc.’s third annual Female Founders 100 celebrates the success stories and best business advice of the game-changing women of 2020.
Johnson, who works with the Center of Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Center of Excellence in Cybersecurity Research, Education, and Outreach (CREO) at A&T, is recognized by the magazine “for developing an international money-transfer app that supports long-range financial planning.”
Johnson is the founder, CEO and chief technical officer Global Mobile Finance Inc., a financial technology startup established in Research Triangle Park, N.C., in 2018 that is developing geeRemit, a global remittance mobile app based on blockchain technology and mobile money.
In addition to her leadership of Global Mobile Finance, Johnson serves as CEO of SKJ Visioneering, which provides consulting and services with a focus on information technology best practices, infrastructure development, cloud, security, software development, innovation and invention.
With 37 patents to her name, related to research and technology, Johnson is an Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Fellow, Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Distinguished Engineer and member of the IEEE Computer Society, IEEE Women in Engineering, ACM, and Women in Technology International.
Tonya Smith-Jackson, Ph.D., A&T’s senior vice provost for academic affairs, said Johnson’s contributions have advanced the intellectual climate around mobile finance, blockchain, data communications and data engineering, allowing the Centers of Excellence to expand their inclusive research and development expertise.
CREO is an inclusive community of stakeholders distinguished by interdisciplinary and innovative approaches that translate knowledge into solutions for cybersecurity challenges, while the Center of Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Innovation fosters entrepreneurial thinking across the university, working closely with its eight colleges and the other units of the entrepreneurial ecosystem on campus.
The centers, including the Center of Excellence in Post-Harvest Technologies, were born of A&T’s updated strategic plan and commitment to outstanding quality in research, teaching and community engagement consistent with the university’s land-grant mission.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, ranked number one among public HBCUs by U.S. News & World Report. It is a land-grant, doctoral high-research classified university by the Carnegie Foundation and constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
