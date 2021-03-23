EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 23, 2021) – The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Office of Community Engagement will present its Women’s History Month Program, “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced,” on Tuesday, March 30, at noon.
The free, public virtual event will feature Love Jones, Ph.D., who has served as human rights director for the City of Greensboro since 2013. She will address the intersection of being a Black woman in leadership and some of the barriers to leading as a minority woman, and discuss what it takes to move the needle forward for women as leaders, as well as leaders as a whole.
Jones is the founder of Interwoven Consulting, an entrepreneurial endeavor focused on individual and organizational development. She is the developer and facilitator of The Compassion Project, a diversity and inclusion initiative at New Jerusalem Cathedral, and an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, teaching in Grogan Residential College.
Previously, Jones served as an undergraduate studies research assistant, undergraduate studies academic director, and housing and residence life Master’s level residential director/coordinator at UNCG.
Jones holds a B.A. in psychology/communications and Ph.D. in cultural foundations from UNCG and an M.S. in marriage and family therapy from East Carolina University.
The Office of Community Engagement at A&T is presenting the March 30 program to promote intentional collaboration between the university and its partners that yields mutually beneficial conversations, actions and the exchange of resources.
This event is supported by campus partners Women in Science Technology, Ladies Of Excellence, the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Council of Presidents, the Society of Women Engineers at North Carolina A&T State University, and the North Carolina A&T State University Joint Greek Council.
To participate in the program, register at https://ncat.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dq1je_WnRy-0-SxxJJKIIQ and then follow the instructions provided in the confirmation email.
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
