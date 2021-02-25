EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Feb. 25, 2021) – The College of Science and Technology (CoST) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will engage Guilford County students in virtual STEM activities beginning Monday, March 15, during its 2021 SciTech Week.
In its fifth year, SciTech Week has engaged STEM students – from middle school to graduate school – with distinct programs to serve not only the campus community but also students in communities across the nation. This year’s virtual event will allow SciTech Week events to serve middle and high school students in state and out of state, with many sessions hosted on Hopin, a virtual events platform.
“Preparing the next generation of STEM students is critical to our global society,” said Angela White, Ph.D., CoST assistant dean of student success. “Although we’d love to be able to meet in person, we’ve adapted to our current environment to motivate and equip our students and to advance the STEM pipeline by bringing SciTech Week into the schools and homes of students virtually.”
The week begins with Young Scientists and Technologists Day on March 15, aimed to encourage STEM interest for middle and high school students by engaging in virtual interactions with faculty and students from the eight CoST departments.
This year, SciTech Week will focus on black male STEM education as well as women in science and technology. March 17, the college will host its Inspiring Minds Seminar which has the theme, “Is it Really a Man's World: Navigating Being a Black Male in STEM.” This seminar places an emphasis on the unique experiences of African American men in STEM – an area that often goes unaddressed.
The full schedule of events can be found at ncat.edu/cost/events/index.php. The public is invited to participate in SciTech Week. Middle and high school students may register here. CoST students, alumni and the public may register here. Registration deadline in March 10.
N.C. A&T to Host Virtual SciTech Week for Students
- By Jordan Howse
