EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 23, 2023) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host HBCU Heroes’ Secure the Bag Financial Literacy Tour & Career Fair Series with a two-part hybrid tour stop Thursday, March 23.

HBCU Heroes, a nonprofit that connects corporate America to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), is offering interactive experiences, such as career and leadership panels with C-suite executives, both on campus and through a virtual webinar.

Part 1 of the event will take place via Zoom from 4 to 5:45 p.m., when recruiters from Fortune 500 corporations will engage in meaningful conversations about their career journeys as well as career pathways in their companies. An emphasis will be placed on how N.C. A&T and HBCU students nationwide can apply for jobs and internships.

Students will be able to participate in a virtual sports and entertainment panel that includes:

  • Janae Adams, CSE broadcast agent
  • Deborah C. Hoard, director and producer of “Move When the Spirit Says Move: The Legacy of Dorothy Foreman Cotton”
  • Delvina L. Morrow, vice president of community affairs and diversity, equity and inclusion for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a tour sponsor
  • Ray Leonard Jr., CEO of Ovationz and son of boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard
  • Pete Nice, Universal Hip Hop Museum co-chief curator, music producer and member of award-winning hip hop group Third Base
  • Mr. Serv-On, platinum recording artist with No Limit Records, rapper and entrepreneur

Additionally other panels for the virtual portion include an array of speakers via interactive discussions on name, image and likeness, personal branding, soft skills and creating generational wealth including:

  • Joseph Bryant Jr., D.Min., executive director of the West Coast - Silicon Valley/Bay Area chapter of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a tour sponsor – founded by the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. ‘64 – that is providing a MacBook Air as a giveaway during the event
  • Event host CDK on The Mic (Christian Kornegay ’22), 102 Jamz radio personality and area host for the Charlotte Hornets Greensboro Swarm
  • Chris Corinthian, founder and CEO of FinLit University LLC
  • Kathryn Crittenden, early career programs specialist at SiriusXM
  • Terry L. Cyrus, founder and CEO of Outspoken Media Group
  • Heyward Damon, HBCU Week Foundation Inc. board chairman
  • Author, podcaster and business owner Dewayne Hart
  • David Horton ‘97, J.D., attorney, author and owner of Ayantee.com
  • Alexis McGill ’19, senior operations department manager at Procter & Gamble, a tour sponsor offering gift bags and brand products during the event
  • Danita Rucks Oliver, global head of diversity, equity and inclusion for Blackhawk Network, a tour sponsor which is giving away two $500 gift cards during the event
  • HBCU Heroes’ co-founders Tracey Pennywell, CEO of Switch Media, and George Lynch, NBA veteran and 1993 NCAA champion from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • Todd V. Mason ’94, Aflac national public sector and diverse agency consultant for Bouvier and Victor LLC, a tour sponsor

Part 2 is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in General Classroom Building Room 218, where as many as 300 students will participate in interactive panels on job preparedness, leadership, entrepreneurship and financial empowerment.

Third-generation Aggie Lindsay LaBennett ‘05, assistant vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Wasserman, is among those who will be present for Part 2 along with Mason. Joining them will be Jaelen Gilkey ‘17, sports reporter/anchor at WFMY News 2; Raquel Teasley ’11, manufacturing engineer at Proctor & Gamble; and Ken Barton, senior vice president at Bank of America.

To RSVP to the Secure the Bag tour stop at A&T, go to tiny.cc/stbncat.

Drop résumés for recruiters at https://tinyurl.com/STBTourVirtualRSVPResumeDrop.

