EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 23, 2023) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host HBCU Heroes’ Secure the Bag Financial Literacy Tour & Career Fair Series with a two-part hybrid tour stop Thursday, March 23.
HBCU Heroes, a nonprofit that connects corporate America to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), is offering interactive experiences, such as career and leadership panels with C-suite executives, both on campus and through a virtual webinar.
Part 1 of the event will take place via Zoom from 4 to 5:45 p.m., when recruiters from Fortune 500 corporations will engage in meaningful conversations about their career journeys as well as career pathways in their companies. An emphasis will be placed on how N.C. A&T and HBCU students nationwide can apply for jobs and internships.
Students will be able to participate in a virtual sports and entertainment panel that includes:
Additionally other panels for the virtual portion include an array of speakers via interactive discussions on name, image and likeness, personal branding, soft skills and creating generational wealth including:
Part 2 is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in General Classroom Building Room 218, where as many as 300 students will participate in interactive panels on job preparedness, leadership, entrepreneurship and financial empowerment.
Third-generation Aggie Lindsay LaBennett ‘05, assistant vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Wasserman, is among those who will be present for Part 2 along with Mason. Joining them will be Jaelen Gilkey ‘17, sports reporter/anchor at WFMY News 2; Raquel Teasley ’11, manufacturing engineer at Proctor & Gamble; and Ken Barton, senior vice president at Bank of America.
To RSVP to the Secure the Bag tour stop at A&T, go to tiny.cc/stbncat.
Drop résumés for recruiters at https://tinyurl.com/STBTourVirtualRSVPResumeDrop.
N.C. A&T to Host HBCU Heroes “Secure the Bag” Event Today
