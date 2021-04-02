EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 2, 2021) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has scheduled two commencement ceremonies Sunday, May 9, for all 2020 and spring 2021 graduates at Truist Stadium on campus.
The first ceremony, at 8:30 a.m., is for students who are eligible and have applied for spring 2021 graduation. More than 1,600 candidates have already applied for graduation, making this likely the largest graduating class that North Carolina A&T has ever produced.
The second ceremony, at 4 p.m., is for students who graduated in spring, summer or fall 2020, but were prevented by the COVID-19 pandemic from having a traditional commencement.
Additional details and updates about ticket distribution, parking, cap and gown ordering, lineup instructions and other responsibilities that graduating students will have related to commencement will be announced as they become available via the Registrar's Office website and other A&T official communications channels.
“We are so very pleased to offer our graduates the opportunity to participate in in-person commencement ceremonies, recognizing their diligence and patience in these challenging circumstances,” said Provost Beryl McEwen, Ph.D., executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Aggies everywhere can be proud of our graduates’ achievements and look forward to their continued success in the future.”
Attendees need to be aware that:
Students who are eligible and have applied for summer 2021 graduation will participate in the fall 2021 ceremony.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
popular wire
N.C. A&T to Hold May 9 Commencement Ceremonies for Spring 2021 and All 2020 Graduates
- By Jackie Torok
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Ceremonies
- Education
- Technical State University
- North Carolina
- North Carolina Agricultural And Technical State University
- Articles
- Graduation
- Commencement
- University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill
- Academic Dress
- Commencement At Central Connecticut State University
- Carnegie Foundation
- Greensboro
- Beryl Mcewen
- Executive Vice Chancellor For Academic Affairs
- University Of North Carolina System
- East Greensboro
- Registrar's Office
- About North Carolina A&t State University
- Best Colleges
- Official Communications Channels
- University Of North Carolina
- Truist Stadium
- North Carolina A&t State University
- Provost Beryl Mcewen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Ogando and UNCG’s Povse to hurl for High Point Rockers
- The Vaccinated Eat Free at the World of Beer in Greensboro
- Three WFU Students Named 2021 Goldwater Scholars
- Arts Council Will Continue to Provide Music for Forsyth County Health Department Vaccination Site
- Crumbl Cookies Set To Open First Triad Location
Most Popular
Articles
- Invisible people: A look at the homeless population in the Triad
- City of Greensboro Announces Good Friday Closures and Changes
- From Combo Corner to the World: The Diaspora of the Winston-Salem Sound
- Reynolda House Museum of American Art to premiere virtual fundraiser in support of educational mission
- Path to success: Woman’s yoga passion leads to new business
- Arts Council Providing Musicians for Three Downtown Winston-Salem Events This Week
- Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts Expand Successful Study South Initiative to Include New Onsite Offerings
- Broad Branch announces April 3 release of Winston Salem’s very own spirit: BIG WINSTON BOURBON, at CASK STRENGTH!
- Wandering cops: Triad sees impact of police accountability trail, or lack of
- Crumbl Cookies Set To Open First Triad Location
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
The late great Ernie Banks, a Hall of Fame baseball player, once said, “the measure of a man…
- Updated
Before the Pandemic came along, we were a nation consumed with erasing history. Every week, …
- Updated
Every family in America has been affected by COVID-19, some from loss of life, and others fr…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.