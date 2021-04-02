EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 2, 2021) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has scheduled two commencement ceremonies Sunday, May 9, for all 2020 and spring 2021 graduates at Truist Stadium on campus.

The first ceremony, at 8:30 a.m., is for students who are eligible and have applied for spring 2021 graduation. More than 1,600 candidates have already applied for graduation, making this likely the largest graduating class that North Carolina A&T has ever produced.

The second ceremony, at 4 p.m., is for students who graduated in spring, summer or fall 2020, but were prevented by the COVID-19 pandemic from having a traditional commencement.

Additional details and updates about ticket distribution, parking, cap and gown ordering, lineup instructions and other responsibilities that graduating students will have related to commencement will be announced as they become available via the Registrar's Office website and other A&T official communications channels.

“We are so very pleased to offer our graduates the opportunity to participate in in-person commencement ceremonies, recognizing their diligence and patience in these challenging circumstances,” said Provost Beryl McEwen, Ph.D., executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Aggies everywhere can be proud of our graduates’ achievements and look forward to their continued success in the future.”

Attendees need to be aware that:

  • Two tickets will be available per graduate, as COVID-19 capacity restrictions still require the university to limit the number of attendees in the stadium as well as social distancing measures for safety. 
  • Both ceremonies are rain or shine events.
  • Face coverings/masks are required for all graduating students and attendees. 
  • Participating graduates must wear athletic, flat or wedge shoes – not high or stiletto heels – for their ceremonies because they will be seated on the grass or football field.
  • Each ceremony will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.
  • Umbrellas are permitted (sizing limitations will be shared at a later date) and the clear bag policy will be enforced.

Students who are eligible and have applied for summer 2021 graduation will participate in the fall 2021 ceremony.

 

About North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

