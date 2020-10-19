EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 19, 2020) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host indie recording artist and activist Chance the Rapper as the featured speaker for the last installment of the fall Chancellor’s Speaker Series – The Power of Your Vote. The virtual event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. via www.ncatchancellorsspeakerseries.com. N.C. A&T alumnus and activist Christopher Stackhouse ’02, will moderate the discussion.
“The Power of Your Vote” will focus on the importance and responsibility of every American citizen to vote. Addressing more than simply casting a ballot, the conversation will explore the ever-present issues and barriers that have historically affected the voting process, particularly for African Americans, the vital role voting plays for social change as well as the history of voting and discovering opportunities for civic involvement.
Called “a generational voice” by GQ magazine, Chance has built a multi-faceted career on his own terms, redefining what it means to be an independent artist. The Chicago native made history in 2017 when he became the first artist to win a Grammy for a streaming-only mixtape. Chance has never signed a record deal, opting instead to make his music available for free.
His career began with the release of his 2012 mixtape, “10 Day,” followed by the 2013 release of “Acid Rap.” His latest project and official debut album, “The Big Day,” cemented Chance in the rap pantheon. His unique sound weaves gospel, jazz and soul together with hip hop and attracts an eclectic mix of collaborators and followers.
Chance’s expanding career also includes film and television credits, such as executive producing HBO’s “A Shot in The Dark” and Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe.” He also serves as an executive producer and judge on Netflix’s hip-hop talent contest “Rhythm+Flow.”
Called “an outstanding role model” by President Barack Obama, Chance’s passion for music and family extends to his commitment to giving back. His nonprofit, SocialWorks, aims to inspire and empower youth through arts, education and civic engagement. In 2014, he made headlines by using the #savechicago hashtag to stop gun violence in the city for 42 hours.
Whether by hosting a monthly high school “Open Mike” series at the Chicago Public Library, donating $2 million to Chicago Public Schools and mental wellness access or raising more than $7 million through SocialWorks for Chicago’s youth, Chance makes it a priority to be a positive force for good.
In 2002, A&T alumnus Christopher Stackhouse earned his undergraduate degree in electronics and computer technology and simultaneously learned the importance of being active, involved and informed.
Since obtaining his master’s degree from Wake Forest University, Stackhouse has been a staunch supporter for social justice reforms. He has been recognized by Gov. Roy Cooper, the NAACP and the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County for being an active voice and advocate for justice.
This conversation aligns with goal three of the university’s strategic plan to elevate and expand public service and community engagement to create a premier educational experience that addresses global needs.
The virtual Chancellor’s Speaker series is free and open to the public.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically black university, ranked number one among public HBCUs by U.S. News & World Report. It is a land-grant, doctoral high-research classified university by the Carnegie Foundation and constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
