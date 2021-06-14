EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 11, 2021) – Three teams of supply chain management students in North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics earned cash prizes after completing the 2021 International Paper & BoxPlus Case Study Competition.

The International Paper & BoxPlus Case Study Competition was presented to students at the beginning of the spring 2021 semester. The students then had six weeks to develop a strategic plan of action, working in conjunction with corporate representatives and their professors, Arim Park, Ph.D., and Karen Pentz, Ph.D.

This year’s case theme focused on transportation management, a critical part of International Paper’s supply chain. BoxPlus is the top producer of shipping boxes for International Paper. In this business case, the warehouse has limited rail car docks and truck docks in addition to fluctuating labor costs.

“Given specific information, our supply chain students demonstrated their analytical and technical capabilities to solve a challenging logistics problem for International Paper and BoxPlus,” said Park.

Fifteen teams consisting of undergraduates and MBA students majoring in supply chain management presented several innovative ways to reduce the operating costs of International Paper and BoxPlus. In the first round, each team submitted written reports and recorded presentations. Supply chain management faculty evaluated each team’s performance and selected seven teams for the final round. The finalists gave virtual presentations of their strategic solutions to International Paper representatives, who judged the competition and determined its three winning teams.

The first-place team of Jeffery Aranyi, Imari Gallman and Aisha Barron received a $1,500; the second-place team of Jillian Bryant, Cicely Crooks, Alitza Portuhondo and Therome Primus received $1,000; and the third-place team of Kaylin Pittman, Quinten Buie and Winston Griffin received $500.

“As the world’s largest paper and packaging company, International Paper supports and prepares our students to become innovative thinkers with strong analytical skills in the corporate setting before graduation,” said Joseph Huscroft, Ph.D., Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management chair. “Corporate case studies like this one enhances practical experiential learning for Deese College students and positions them for success in the workforce.” 

About North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

