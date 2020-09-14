EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 14, 2020) – Continuing a three-part series, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host the Chancellor’s Speaker Series, “The Power of Your Voice,” Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 6 p.m. The virtual event will feature actress and activist Amanda Seales, moderated by Pandora senior sales executive and alumna Kelly Mayfield, via ncatchancellorsspeakerseries.com.
The second conversation in the series, “The Power of Your Voice” will focus on how to use the exceptional power of one’s own voice to access greatness, live in purpose and make an authentic impact globally. The conversation will touch on discovering personal voice through educational experiences, overcoming being misunderstood and using that power to evoke effective change.
Named one of the “Most Creative People” by Fast Company, the world’s leading business media brand, Seales uses her master’s degree in African American studies from Columbia University to bring scholarly understanding and context to her entertainment experience, making her a powerhouse performer and cultural thought leader.
Seales is the host of NBC’s comedy competition series, “Bring the Funny.” She also created and has toured the musical game show, “Smart, Funny & Black,” receiving national accolades. Her entertainment style uniquely combines laughter and knowledge that leads to change. Seales’ debut stand-up special, “I Be Knowin,’” premiered on HBO in 2019.
In 2019 she released her first book, “Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use.” The book, an extension of her wildly popular podcast bearing the same name, is a volume of essays, axioms, original illustrations and photos from her trademark “self-help from the hip” style of commentary.
Additionally, Seales is known for her portrayal as Tiffany on HBO’s “Insecure.” Seales got her start as a young actress on Nickelodeon's “My Brother and Me.”
For the last 19 years, Mayfield ’01, has soared in the media advertising industry. A senior sales executive for Pandora Media, the Atlanta native’s resume includes experience with Katz Media Group, IMAGES USA and Radio One Atlanta and leading media plans for national advertisers such as Amtrak and Hillshire Farm, as well as DJ endorsements for Tom Joyner, Steve Harvey and Michael Baisden.
The last session of the three-part Chancellor’s Speaker Series for the semester will focus on the power of your vote.
The virtual Chancellor’s Speaker series is free and open to the public.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically black university, ranked number one among public HBCUs by U.S. News & World Report. It is a land-grant, doctoral high-research classified university by the Carnegie Foundation and constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
