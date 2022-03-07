fFAS

N.C. A&T’s Theatre Arts Program Presents “A Night at the Living Museum: A Tour of Black History”

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 7, 2022) – Beginning March 17, the Theatre Arts Program at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will present “A Night at the Living Museum: A Tour of Black History.” Audience members will take a living history tour led by a historical specialist and see living legends come to life whose contributions to society have shaped entertainment, politics, literature and civil rights.

Directed by Tyler Madden, these authentically portrayed icons will share their passions, challenges and what motivated them to step up and step out. From Josephine Baker to Rosa Parks and Langston Hughes, courage, strength and the need to make a change are embedded in their stories. This powerful production is celebration of the Black experience at its best.

The Theatre Arts Program and Paul Robeson Theatre adhere to all COVID-19 protocols and procedures. Seating will be limited to practice social distancing. Everyone is encouraged to follow safe hygiene practices to help prevent the spread of the virus. 

Performance Dates and Times:

Thursday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m.

Location:

Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of N.C. A&T

Cost:

Adults – $17

Senior citizens & non-A&T students – $11

Children 12 and younger – $6

A&T students – Free with Aggie One Card

For tickets call (336) 334-7749 or visit www.ncataggies.com.

About North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges; Washington Monthly College Guide and Rankings). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

