EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 8, 2021) – Two organizations that rate college degree programs have ranked the online B.S. program in economics from the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University on their list of national leaders in online economics programs.
BestColleges placed N.C. A&T at No. 9 in its rankings of the 2021 Best Accredited Online Bachelor’s in Economics Programs, while Learn.org placed A&T at No. 13 in its rankings of Best Online Bachelor’s in Economics Colleges and Universities.
“The Deese College is very proud to be home to a top ranked online program that makes undergraduate economics education available to a broad and diverse audience of learners,” said Kevin L. James, Ph.D., Deese College dean.
A&T is the only North Carolina institution and only historically Black college or university on either list. In fact, it is the only HBCU in the country with a dedicated online B.S. in economics.
“Our program was developed to expand access to students across the state and country who are interested in completing a high-quality online degree program that develops the quantitative, analytical, and problem-solving skills demanded by employers in today’s economy,” said Scott Simkins, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Economics. “Students in our online program experience the same rigorous academic training as those in our campus-based program.
The Deese College’s online B.S. in economics “features a flexible curriculum that allows students to design a custom economics specialization or pursue a minor in another field. Unique graduation requirements include a course in African American history,” BestColleges said, noting the program’s low cost. “On the university’s career services website, online degree-seekers can research job postings and search for internship opportunities. They can also hone essential interviewing skills through InterviewStream.”
BestColleges used statistical data and a few consistently applied guiding principles, including academic quality, affordability and online competency, to compile its top 10 list. Its rankings reflect the most recent data available from the Integrated Postsecondary Data System and College Navigator, both hosted by the National Center for Education Statistics.
Learn. Org offered these highlights of the Deese College’s online B.S. in economics: “Students in the program can choose to focus their studies and prepare for a specific career through elective courses and/or choosing concentrations like marketing, management, and more. The school’s online program boasts diverse faculty members and program coordinators to help students stay on track with their studies.
“The program is also transfer-friendly and provides students with beneficial access to the program coordinator to ensure they have all the help they need to plan their course of study as best fits their goals,” Learn.org said.
Using statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and information from schools’ websites, Learg.org compiled its top 15 list to identify schools that provide students with distinctive learning opportunities – such as concentration areas or student organizations in the field – and rank highly in other academic success indicators – such as graduation rates and affordable tuition prices.
“The rankings are a reflection of the hard work and commitment of faculty in the department to create and implement a high-quality online program that adds value to the university and provides valuable economic mobility opportunities for our students,” said Simkins. “The online economics program at A&T has grown significantly in the two and a half years since it was approved for implementation by the UNC System.”
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
wire
N.C. A&T’s Online B.S. in Economics Program Achieves High Rankings
- By Jackie Torok
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- John Chambers College Of Business And Economics
- North Carolina
- Technical State University
- North Carolina Agricultural And Technical State University
- History Of North Carolina
- Public Education In The United States
- University Of North Carolina
- Program Coordinator
- National Center For Education Statistics
- Department Of Economics
- Online Degree Program
- Kevin L. James
- Carnegie Foundation
- U.s. Department Of Education
- Online B.s.
- Best Colleges
- Deese College
- Online Program
- College Navigator
- Online Program Experience
- Online Competency
- Online Economics Program
- Online Bachelor
- North Carolina A&t State University
- Greensboro
- Online Economics Programs
- Scott Simkins
- University Of North Carolina System
- Chair
- Online Degree-seekers
- About North Carolina A&t State University
- East Greensboro
- College Of Business And Economics
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- N.C. A&T’s Online B.S. in Economics Program Achieves High Rankings
- The Wicked Witch of the West – Her Charming L.A. Villa!
- Susie Hilfiger’s Greenwich Estate with Duke’s Furniture & Mount Vernon Replica!
- M𝐀𝐉𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐄𝐓 𝐓𝐎 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐑
- NORML Responds to Growing Calls to Re-Criminalize Higher Potency THC Products
Most Popular
Articles
- High Point University Announces New Hires in February
- Steele cold bars: Former HPPD cop remains jailed for “safety of the community”
- “8 Tracks” from Jive Mother Mary
- Party and Patience: SBI awaits report, Family awaits answers
- GREATER GIFT CELEBRATES COVID-19 RESEARCH STUDY PARTICIPANTS WITH A $2,000 DONATION TO HUSTLE WINSTON SALEM
- WINSTON-SALEM DASH TO GIVE AWAY FREE HOT DOGS
- Chow down with John Batchelor at Green Valley Grill
- N.C. A&T’s Deese College Ranks Among Best Business Schools for Women in 2021
- GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS ANNOUNCE 2021 SEASON SCHEDULE
- HEIMALL PROMOTED TO GENERAL MANAGER OF HIGH POINT ROCKERS
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
The COVID-19 virus has taught us some painfully valuable lessons. For starters, it showed us…
- Updated
For over 20 years now, Richard Burr has managed to enrich himself through unethical means, m…
- Updated
I have lived through the last 17 Presidential Inaugurations, including one I attended in per…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.