N.C. A&T’s Harris Attends White House Briefing with Vice President Harris
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Feb. 27, 2023) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University senior journalism and mass communication student Melvin Harris recently visited the White House as part of an event by the Biden-Harris administration to bridge a connection with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
The Charlotte native and editor-in-chief of The A&T Register was invited to attend a White House press briefing for HBCU students Feb. 23. Harris was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms with 40 other HBCU student journalists.
Harris and Bottoms tackled a variety of topics ranging from funding for HBCUs, support for HBCU students, student loan forgiveness, climate change and racial inequalities.
Vice President Harris encouraged all journalists in attendance to lead in their professions with their incredible gifts and to inspire the world.
“The opportunity to visit the White House and represent N.C. A&T and the Journalism and Mass Communication Department was a great one,” said Melvin Harris. “I am grateful that Vice President Kamala Harris and Keisha Lance Bottoms designed this event to connect with like-minded individuals from more than 40 HBCUs and openly discussed topics covering HBCU funding, mental health and the economy.”
Bottoms, senior advisor for public engagement at the White House, said the Biden-Harris administration is dedicated to HBCUs with the establishment of committees focused on funding for the universities and creating opportunities like the briefing.
Bottoms also shared the intentionality of President Biden and Vice President Harris when it comes to funding for HBCUs and ensuring that their voices are heard.
In October 2021, President Biden signed an executive order reestablishing and expanding the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans. The initiative works to strengthen the nation by improving educational outcomes for Black Americans of all ages and to help ensure that all African Americans receive an education that properly prepares them for college and productive careers.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.