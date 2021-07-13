EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 12, 2021) – With steady improvements in COVID-19 vaccination distribution and the recent lifting of the statewide outdoor mask mandate, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will bring back its nationally celebrated annual tradition, “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth.”
Homecoming festivities will take place for students and alumni during the week of Oct. 24-31. The homecoming football game is scheduled to take place on Oct. 30.
COVID-19 restrictions will be put in place for various events and activities.
The Office of Alumni Relations will host a Homecoming Town Hall on Thursday, July 15, at 7 p.m. ET. For alumni interested in joining the discussion, RSVP to: https://bit.ly/homecomingtownhall.
We look forward to sharing more complete details in the coming weeks and months.
Please note: All homecoming activities are subject to change and updates will be communicated in a timely manner.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
