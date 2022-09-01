N.C. A&T’s Famous Blue and Gold Marching Machine to Perform at Detroit Lions’ Season Opener
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Aug. 31, 2022) – The Detroit Lions National Football League team season opener will be filled with blue and gold – Aggie blue and gold.
Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes, a 2002 North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University alumnus, made a surprise announcement Monday that the university’s famous Blue and Gold Marching Machine (BGMM) will perform during halftime of the team’s home opener Sunday, Sept. 11, at Ford Field.
Holmes delivered the good news to the band students virtually, but the reaction in the rehearsal room was palpable and electric.
“You’re coming to Detroit. I know you’re going to put on a show and make us all proud,” said Holmes. “Our passionate fan base is One Pride and I can’t wait for them to see Aggie Pride.”
Holmes was named to his current position with the Lions, overseeing football operations, in January 2021. Previously, he served as director of college scouting for the Los Angeles Rams, where he developed and excelled for 18 years.
He is believed to be one of the first – if not the first – HBCU graduate to hold the general manager position for any major professional sport, including baseball, basketball and hockey.
As an Aggie, Holmes was a four-year letterman, two-year starter and 2001 captain of the Aggies football team, which won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and HBCU National Championship in 1999 under legendary coach Bill Hayes.
BGMM performs regularly at national events and sold-out audiences. Most recently, the band wowed the crowd at the 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands in Houston.
Consisting of approximately 200 members and known as one of the premier bands in the nation, BGMM is synonymous with high-stepping performances, precise drills, powerful, yet melodic sounds and high energy.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
