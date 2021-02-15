Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.