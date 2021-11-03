N.C. A&T Recognized Among 20-Year Top Producers for Gilman Scholarship Program

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Nov. 3, 2021) – The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs has recognized North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University for having produced the most Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program recipients over the past 20 years in the Medium Institution category.  

One hundred fifty students from North Carolina A&T have completed Gilman Program awards since 2001.  

“The funds from the Gilman Program during these first 20 years have allowed scores of eligible N.C. A&T students with exceptional potential to obtain international credit-bearing opportunities that have reinforced their undergraduate education and professional development,” said Margaret I. Kanipes, Ph.D., A&T University Honors Program director. “We are thrilled for this prestigious institutional recognition and look forward to working with the Gilman Program to continue helping our students prepare and engage in international study and internships.”   

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Gilman International Scholarship Program and its Top Producing Institutions over the past 20 years.   

During the Diversity Abroad conference, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ethan Rosenzweig virtually announced the U.S. colleges and universities that have sent the most Gilman Scholars abroad over the past two decades. These institutions were recognized for their support of equity, diversity, and accessibility in study abroad for American students through the Gilman Program.  

The State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education, compiles the lists, which are organized by institution size and degree-awarding category.  

Based on 20 years of data, the top institutions in four categories – small, medium, and large institutions and associate-awarding institutions – are being honored. Colleges and universities in 27 states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, are represented, as well as 33 Minority Serving Institutions.   

The 20th Anniversary Top Producer Institutions data, pulled in August 2021, reflects all Gilman Scholarship recipients who participated on programs from Fall 2001 through Summer 2020. Award recipient data was filtered by institution size and type, then sorted to identify institutions with the greatest number of award recipients.   

A&T is in the Medium Institution category under total undergraduate enrollment figures for Fall 2019, which aligns with the most recent academic year included in the data, 2019-2020, according to the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.  

A&T’s national scholarships and fellowships coordinator, Alsace-Lorraine Gallop, a non-certifying advisor for the Gilman Program, was selected for the inaugural cohort of Gilman Advisor Ambassadors. She also was invited to serve on a four-person panel at the virtual Gilman Top Producer plenary session at the Diversity Abroad conference, where she represented A&T as one of four institutions to discuss the impact of the Gilman Program on the campus and its students, as well as applicant best practices.  

Additionally, Zena Jeffers ’18 has been named a 2021 Gilman Alumni Ambassador – A&T’s second since April Gillens ’10 held this role in 2012.  

The Gilman Program is an externally funded extraordinary opportunity and funds credit-bearing study abroad and global internship programs for Pell Grant-eligible undergraduate students. Study Abroad, Financial Aid and NCAT Extraordinary Opportunities (NCAT EO) partner to help eligible students apply for the Gilman Program.

Ronice Johnson-Guy, interim director of the university’s Office of International Affairs, is the campus’ Study Abroad certifying advisor for the Gilman Program and Ronnette King-Hamilton, associate director of the university’s Office of Financial Aid, is A&T’s Gilman Program Financial Aid certifying advisor. 

Throughout its history, the Department of State’s Gilman Program has reshaped study abroad to make it more accessible and inclusive for American students by providing scholarships to outstanding U.S. undergraduate students who, because of financial constraints, might not otherwise participate. Since the program’s inception, more than 34,000 Gilman Scholars from all U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. territories have studied or interned in more than 15 countries around the globe.  

Students interested in studying and interning abroad through the Gilman Program should contact Gallop at acgallop@ncat.edu or Johnson-Guy at rljohnson@ncat.edu

About North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

