featured popular wire
N.C. A&T Recognized Among 20-Year Top Producers for Gilman Scholarship Program
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Bureau Of Educational And Cultural Affairs
- Benjamin Gilman
- Student Exchange
- U.s. Department Of State
- North Carolina
- Technical State University
- North Carolina Agricultural And Technical State University
- Institute Of International Education
- Awards
- University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill
- 924 Gilman Street
- Alfred G. Gilman
- Education
- Education In The United States
- Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship
- U.s. Department Of State’s Bureau Of Educational And Cultural Affairs
- Rljohnson@ncat.edu
- Acgallop@ncat.edu
- Greensboro
- Ronice Johnson-guy
- Office Of International Affairs
- Producer
- Producers For Gilman Scholarship Program
- Best Colleges
- Ethan Rosenzweig
- University Of North Carolina
- State Department’s Bureau Of Educational And Cultural Affairs
- Ambassador
- Office Of Financial Aid
- Ronnette
- Carnegie Foundation
- A&t University Honors
- Margaret I. Kanipes
- Non-certifying Advisor
- Medium Institution
- Program Director
- North Carolina A&t State University
- Gilman Advisor Ambassadors
- Department Of State
- Deputy Assistant Secretary Of State
- Benjamin A. Gilman
- The 20th Anniversary Of Gilman International Scholarship Program And Its Top Producing Institutions
- About North Carolina A&t State University
- Puerto Rico
- Interim Director
- Hamilton
- Washington, D.c.
- University Of North Carolina System
- Producers For Gilman Scholarship Program East Greensboro
- Advisor
- Zena Jeffers
- Gallop
- Scholarships And Fellowships Coordinator
- Associate Director
- United States
- Alsace-lorraine Gallop
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- N.C A&T students are furious about Aggie Fan Fest being canceled
- Veteran arrested for selling hemp products marked legal by wholesalers
- “THE MASKED SINGER” NATIONAL TOUR COMES TO GREENSBORO JULY 5, 2022
- Immigrants facing eviction appeal to developer
- Kersey Valley Attractions Adds Annual Holiday Events Beginning 2021
- The other ghosts of Jamestown
- New Greensboro restaurant keeps its meals local
- Rotary Clubs of Greensboro “PIGSTOCK 2021” – A Day of Smoked BBQ & Bluegrass Nov. 6
- Enter laughing: Idiot Box Comedy Club brings stand-up comedy show to Marketplace Cinemas
- Kaleideum Presents Truck & Treat BOOsted
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
Although technically incorrect, I was always taught that the polite way to address a Lt. Gov…
- Updated
Earlier this month former Facebook employee Frances Haugen told Congress that Facebook has a…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.