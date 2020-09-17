EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 17, 2020) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University joins IBM’s newly established collaboration today with 13 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to equip students pursuing quantum computing careers. The IBM-HBCU Quantum Center is a multi-year investment, and A&T’s proven strengths in ground-breaking STEM research and academic rigor resulted in the university’s selection and designation as one of five HBCU leading quantum research centers in the partnership.
“This is a very exciting partnership as we recognize that quantum computing is an innovative solution to overcome the limitations in computing power we experience with current state-of-the-art computing systems,” said Mohd Anwar, Ph.D., associate professor of computer science in A&T’s College of Engineering and the lead investigator for the university’s quantum research center. “As the No. 1 HBCU and the largest producer of African American engineers, among other notable achievements, our university is positioned to partner with IBM and our HBCU peers as we prepare the next generation to be successful in this area.”
Anwar is joined by Christopher C. Doss, Ph.D., an associate professor in electrical and computer engineering and Raymond Samuel, Ph.D., a professor in biology. Through this partnership, the team will be able to provide opportunities for A&T students from various STEM disciplines.
IBM will invest approximately $10 million in the HBCU Quantum Coalition over the next five years, providing training and access to the company’s quantum systems. In the first year, the company will establish the center hub at Howard University and provide seed grants to support research and fund an undergraduate cohort, graduate students and postdoctoral positions. IBM will develop plans to incorporate quantum education and prerequisites in STEM courses.
Additional IBM-HBCU Quantum Center partners:
Albany State University
Clark Atlanta University
Coppin State University
Hampton University
Morehouse College
Morgan State University
Southern University
Texas Southern University
University of the Virgin Islands
Virginia Union University
Xavier University of Louisiana
In addition to the center partnership, IBM will also provide A&T and 12 other select HBCUs that are a part of the Skills Academy Academic Initiative with a $100 million asset and resource donation, which includes access to university lectures, software and faculty training.
Overall, the two initiatives will involve 21 HBCUs, and A&T is one of only five to participate in both the Quantum Center and Skills Academy.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically black university, ranked number one among public HBCUs by U.S. News & World Report. It is a land-grant, doctoral high-research classified university by the Carnegie Foundation and constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
