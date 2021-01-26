EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Jan. 26, 2021) – New “Best Online Programs” rankings for 2021 issued today by U.S. News & World Report showcase the exceptional quality that online master’s programs offer students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
North Carolina A&T is ranked No. 17 in the nation in Best Online Master’s Programs in Computer Information Technology for Veterans. A&T is also tied at No. 27 overall in Best Online Master’s in Computer Information Technology Programs, sharing this ranking with Old Dominion University, Pace University and New Jersey Institute of Technology.
The veterans’ program ranking is the only one listed for a North Carolina university. In the overall category, A&T trails only North Carolina State among in-state peers.
A&T has risen significantly in these rankings, in which it was not ranked as recently as 2017-18.
The university also tied at No. 58 overall in Best Online Master’s in Education Programs along with Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Florida International University and the New York Institute of Technology. The ranking considers several factors, including engagement and access between students and faculty, graduation rates and career support.
A&T has moved up considerably in this category in recent years, up 115 spots from the rankings issued for 2017-2018.
In both the computer information technology and education rankings, A&T is the top-ranked historically black college or university in the nation.
U.S. News & World Report previously ranked A&T’s undergraduate programs in both computer science and engineering among the nation’s best.
These top rankings come on the heels of several major corporate and private donations to A&T that map directly to these degree programs. They also come as tech giants Google and Apple are expanding their work in the areas of diversity, racial equity and increased opportunities for underrepresented populations.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
