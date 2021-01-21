EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Jan. 21, 2021) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University announced Lonnie Cockerham, Ph.D., has been selected as interim executive director of community engagement.
A&T was selected last year to seek the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU) designation in the area of Innovation and Economic Prosperity, a three-year self-study process. A&T holds the Carnegie designation as a community-engaged university.
Cockerham has held management and administrative leadership positions in community-based organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Huntington Learning Center and Black Child Development Institute, along with his volunteer work with Big Brothers/Big Sisters and INROADS. He previously taught at Guilford Technical Community College and the A&T Middle College.
In addition, Cockerham brings years of industry experience to A&T from his roles at Nortel and AT&T Bell South, which combined engineering, assessment and evaluation, project management and data analytics.
“I am excited about this role because, as a third-generation Aggie, it is an opportunity to be an integral part of the university’s continuing legacy of engaging with the at-large community on several fronts, and taking action that is positive, sustainable, and highly impactful locally and well-beyond the perimeter of the campus,” said Cockerham. “I will work to continue to build the partnerships that are necessary to advance the university’s objective to increase awareness and engagement around health, economic, social and educational disparities, as well as other current issues.”
Cockerham is a two-time alumnus of A&T, with a Ph.D. in leadership studies, having earned a best dissertation award, and a B.S. in industrial engineering. He earned his MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
