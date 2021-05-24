EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 24, 2021) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University sophomore Kennedy Reid has been selected as a 2021 Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Summer Enrichment Program (Rangel SEP) Scholar.
Reid, of Greensboro, North Carolina, is a Cheatham-White Scholar who maintains a 4.0 GPA as an economics student with a law concentration in the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics. She is the fourth person from North Carolina A&T to be selected for this prestigious, fully-funded program since 2009.
“Kennedy will be in a cohort of 20 students chosen from more than 1,200 candidates in a highly competitive record-breaking application cycle,” said Margaret I. Kanipes, Ph.D., University Honors Program (UHP) director. “Even before she enrolled at A&T, Kennedy has embodied the concept of ‘Aggies Do’ as a force for positive change in our world. I am delighted that she will have this opportunity to demonstrate her passion for improving human rights and international affairs.”
“I’m pleased that Kennedy will be able to participate in the Rangel SEP fairly early in her academic career and gain insight and experience that will guide her postgraduate options,” added Alsace-Lorraine Gallop, A&T’s National Scholarships and Fellowships coordinator and Fulbright Program adviser.
At A&T, Reid serves as Miss Honors of the UHP, secretary of the National Black Law Students Association, Student Government Association Senator, intern for 100 Collegiate Women, member of Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, co-chair of the Student Advisory Board, and Aggie Student Ambassador.
Reid has had many opportunities to attend various conferences and events such as the TIAA Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Summit, USPAA Scholar’s Summit, and Spotify: The Roadshow. Last summer, she worked as programs lead intern for HBCU First where she created two training modules (HBCU history and social-emotional wellness) and prepared the near-peer mentoring program for its launch.
Additionally, Reid has worked as the district intern for Congressman Mark Walker, collaborating with Walker and his team to handle constituency concerns, nominations, events, and policy issues. She has also worked at her local YMCA as the head swim coach of the minority outreach swim team, the YMCA Bears.
“In the future, I want to work in the United Nations to uphold international law, protect human rights, and promote peace and security,” said Reid. “More specifically, I want to work in the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights which has the duty of promoting and protecting human rights globally. I have always been very interested in public policy and how making legal change can directly impact people globally by decreasing the disadvantages that are faced.”
The Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Program, created in 2002, operates under the auspices of the U.S. State Department. It is designed to provide undergraduate students with a deeper appreciation of current issues and trends in international affairs, a greater understanding of career opportunities in international affairs, and the enhanced knowledge and skills to pursue such careers.
During the fully funded six-week intensive program, Rangel Scholars will earn university course credits, participate in a variety of programs with leading foreign affairs professionals and will attend virtual events at diverse locations around Washington, D.C., including the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and Congress.
Reid applied for the 2020 Rangel SEP in her first year of eligibility through NCAT Extraordinary Opportunities (NCAT EO). Students who will have sophomore credit hours by January 2022 and are interested in international affairs, public policy, and governmental topics and careers are encouraged to contact Gallop at acgallop@ncat.edu through the fall semester to prepare for Rangel SEP and related EO applications.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
N.C. A&T Economics Student Reid Named 2021 Rangel SEP Scholar
- By Jackie Torok
