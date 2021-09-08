EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 8, 2021) – With planning for the Greatest Homecoming on Earth underway, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has updated safety guidelines for all outdoor and indoor events.
Homecoming festivities will take place for students and alumni during the week of Oct. 24-31.
In an effort to manage overcrowding at events, the university has cancelled the parade, Aggie Fan Fest, and the annual Student Activities-sponsored Greek cookout. Gathering at the Greek plots will be considered an unsanctioned activity and will be discouraged. Any unsanctioned activity in the plot area could result in chapter sanctions. Anyone who assembles at the plots will assume any COVID-19 risks associated with gathering.
The N.C. A&T Department of Athletics will require fans to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all home football games this fall, including Homecoming. Fans should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination either via the original vaccination card or a printed or digital copy. In the absence of that proof, they must show they have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic PCR test within 72-hours of the event they seek to attend.
Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before the event and must provide proof of a negative result before entering the game zone.
For student and alumni events taking place on campus, the same protocols will be followed for the step show and homecoming concerts, requiring proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test results.
For events taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum, a mask will be required to be worn for the duration of the event. Failure to comply with any requirements of the venue may result in a patron’s removal from the event without a refund.
“The leadership of the university understands that Aggie Pride is strong, and we are working diligently every day to make sure that the safety of our students and alumni are top of mind,” said Teresa M. Davis, associate vice chancellor for Alumni Relations. “Aggies, let’s do our part and keep everyone safe by getting vaccinated or showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test.”
Time still remains to get vaccinated prior to the start of homecoming. Those interested in getting vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 are encouraged to make an appointment at your nearest health department or local hospital. COVID-19 testing and vaccination takes place every day at North Carolina A&T for students and employees. Vaccination and testing are available on Tuesdays at the North Carolina A&T Alumni Foundation Event Center, 200 N. Benbow Road. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome.
Please note: All homecoming activities are subject to change. Any revisions to the information above will be shared in a timely manner.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
