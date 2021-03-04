EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 4, 2021) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University alumnus Morris W. Applewhite ’80 has been appointed as a non-executive director to the Board of Directors for Credit Suisse Holdings USA (CSH USA) Inc.
Applewhite brings to the board of Credit Suisse’s U.S. legal entity decades of information technology, software sales and management experience leading global public and privately-held business organizations.
Applewhite earned his B.S. in industrial technology from N.C. A&T before receiving his M.M. in marketing and international business from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.
Applewhite is a managing director at Year Up, a nonprofit workforce development program that develops untapped and diverse talent for Fortune 500 companies and drives social change. His role calls for collaborating with influential employers to adapt their human capital practices to be more inclusive and equitable, as well as to build diverse talent pipelines.
Before joining Year Up in 2019, Applewhite was industry group leader for banking, financial services and insurance for Sitel Corp., a global business processes services company, and previously served as chief commercial officer for International SOS, a global medical services and security services provider. He also spent more than 15 years at Convergys, a global business services company.
Applewhite is a National Association of Corporate Directors Governance Fellow. He has broad governance experience on nonprofit boards where he served on nominating and governance, finance, education, and development committees. He serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Council of Zurich Insurance and served on the boards of the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens, Cathedral Arts Project, Children’s Home Society and Jacksonville Urban League in Jacksonville, Florida.
Additionally, Applewhite has served as a student mentor with Take Stock in Children, an organization that creates a better future for children from low-income families, and volunteered with The First Tee, which instills life-enhancing values in youth through the game of golf. He also is a member of the Rotary Club of Jacksonville and a trustee of the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re delighted to welcome Morris to the CSH USA Board of Directors,” said Bruce Richards, chairman of the CSH USA Board of Directors. “I know he will bring new ideas, energy and perspective on what more we can do as a firm to develop and integrate new technology, as well as guidance on how best to support and progress our diversity, equity and inclusion goals.”
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
About Credit Suisse
About Credit Suisse Credit Suisse is one of the world’s leading financial services providers. Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse’s core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 48,770 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.
