EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Jan. 14, 2021) – Shelby Ivey Christie ’15, is all about creating her own lane and achieving her goals. Now that she’s been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, she’s achieved one of those goals.
To make her way on the 2021 Art and Style list, Christie, a fashion and costume historian, has worked in the fashion industry for 10 years at such influential magazines as W Magazine and InStyle. She’s recently skyrocketed to social media popularity on Twitter where she engages her followers with topics of Blackness and class and culture as it relates to the history of fashion.
Christie earned her B.A. in liberal studies at A&T and is a master’s student at New York University.
“Being named to the 30 Under 30 list has been a goal of mine since I was 21 and it means everything,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to leave a footprint, and this is a great cap to my progression in the industry so far.”
Her determination to pave her own way started at A&T where she began as a fashion merchandising student, left school, and came back to major in race, class and culture, adding her own twist by continuing to take fashion courses.
Christie says going to an HBCU was pivotal for her development personally and professionally. She attributes her success thus far to her go-getter attitude, helpful faculty and starting early.
“It definitely all starts in college,” she said. “Focus on your career readiness while you are in school. You don’t have to wait for opportunities to present themselves. You can create your own opportunities. If something you want doesn’t exist, make it. Start local and always think of how you can leverage each experience.”
While at A&T, Christie started the Bombshells in Business student organization, aimed to help students at A&T with necessary experience and career readiness. Her hope is that being named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list opens doors for other Aggies.
“Hopefully, this will inspire another generation of Aggies to see someone who isn’t in engineering or from the business school who was able to go into their industry and dominate it,” she said.
