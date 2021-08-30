EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Aug. 30, 2021) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University student Zorlynn Taylor-Robinson ‘21 has been awarded a $10,000 Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year.
Taylor-Robinson, a tax intern at Ernst & Young, received her B.S. in accounting in May from the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics, where she is pursuing her MACC.
A member of Alpha Lambda Delta, Beta Gamma Sigma and the Zeta Sigma Chapter of Beta Alpha Psi honor societies, Taylor-Robinson is active in the University Honors Program. She has volunteered more than 100 hours of tutoring to her fellow Deese College students, actively engaged in the National Association of Black Accountants for three years, and participated in the EY Inclusive Leadership Summit in 2018. She also led service projects at the Doris Henderson Newcomers School and for the 2020 election cycle.
“In all her personal endeavors, Zorlynn shows initiative and independence. When working with groups, she demonstrates maturity and an ability to motivate,” said Lisa Jackson-Owens, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Accounting and Finance. “Zorlynn sets high standards for herself and her classmates. She has true drive and I cannot wait to see how much success she will attain.”
The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 requires that monetary penalties imposed by the PCAOB in its disciplinary proceedings be used to fund a merit scholarship program for students in accredited accounting degree programs. The scholarship can be used to pay tuition and fees necessary for enrollment or attendance at the institution, as well as required fees, books, supplies and equipment for courses. It is awarded through the PCAOB Scholars Program, which seeks to benefit students who are likely to become auditors and to make a difference to students who might otherwise choose a different career path.
Participating educational institutions select PCAOB Scholar nominees from students enrolled in their accounting degree programs. Eligible students must demonstrate an interest and aptitude in accounting and auditing, as evidenced by an overall GPA of 3.3 or higher or being in the top one-third of their overall class, among other criteria.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
popular wire
N.C. A&T Accounting Graduate Robinson Receives PCAOB Scholarship
- By Jackie Torok
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Accounting
- Articles
- North Carolina Agricultural And Technical State University
- North Carolina
- Academic Disciplines
- Accounting Scholarship
- Beta Alpha Psi
- Master Of Accountancy
- Honor Society
- John Chambers College Of Business And Economics
- Ernst & Young
- Public Company Accounting Oversight Board
- University Honors Program
- Carnegie Foundation
- College Of Business And Economics
- Zorlynn Taylor
- Zeta Sigma Chapter Of Beta Alpha Psi
- Accredited Accounting Degree Programs
- Taylor-robinson
- Deese College
- Department Of Accounting And Finance
- Best Colleges
- University Of North Carolina System
- Lisa Jackson-owens
- Alpha Lambda Delta
- Greensboro
- University Of North Carolina
- Chair
- National Association Of Black Accountants
- Doris Henderson Newcomers School
- Technical State University
- About North Carolina A&t State University
- East Greensboro
- Alpha
- North Carolina A&t State University
- Robinson Receives
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Police Incident at 100 E. Police Plaza
- The City Of Salisbury to Cancel 2021 Cheerwine Festival
- “A LOVE SUPREME: THE JAZZ OF JOHN COLTRANE THROUGH THE EYES OF CHUCK STEWART” EXHIBIT TO OPEN AT THE HIGH POINT MUSEUM
- Operation North State and its supporters recently accomplished quite a MILESTONE hosting wounded warriors / DVets to record numbers of fishing outings - Recreational Therapy is Great Medicine for These Special Americans
- Creative Greensboro Offers Community Weaving Project Beginning September 7
Most Popular
Articles
- Riding the ‘Trane: The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival Celebrates 10 years
- Kennedy resigns from City Council & IRC to become Greensboro Director of Neighborhood Development
- Killers at the Kitchen Table: Moms create True Crime podcast
- Senior-assisted living home opens in Sedgefield
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present Sylvia
- Summer’s Swan Song in the stacked September Festival Season
- Garner Foods Hosts Groundbreaking Event for New Facility
- TABITHA BROWN ANNOUNCES FEEDING THE SOUL BOOK TOUR
- Summer Parks Concert Series Continues at Tanglewood on Sunday
- City of Greensboro Hosts Recycle Rodeo September 18
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
It’s human nature to blame someone or something else when we screw up. We all do it, but onl…
- Updated
According to petfoodindustry.com, Americans spent $36.9 billion dollars on pet food and trea…
- Updated
Over the past couple of months, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina has…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.