Music for a Great Space to Form Education Fund with New Bequest
GREENSBORO - Local chamber music series Music for a Great Space will use a new $44,000 bequest to establish an education fund to support education and outreach programming for audiences across the county, according to Rebecca Willie, Executive Director of the series.
The series will also use the funds to create a new Education & Outreach Coordinator position to manage and expand the programming offered each season.
“Music for a Great Space is committed to providing an excellent, arts -based curriculum for students in grades K-12 and offering music education for audiences of all ages,” Willie said. “Education is a vital part of our mission. This new position will make room for new outreach collaborations as well as helping us to maintain our work with Guilford County Schools’ Fine Arts Department and music teachers.”
Dr. Claire Kelleher, former UNCG professor and director of the Weatherspoon Gallery, passed away in January 2022. The MGS donation is part of her generous bequest to various arts institutions in the city and will be managed by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
The Education & Outreach Coordinator search is underway with the goal of having someone in place before the start of the season. The job description and information on all MGS programming, including the 2022-23 concert line-up can be found at our website www.musicforagreatspace.org.
