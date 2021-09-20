HIGH POINT, N.C. (Sept. 17, 2021) - The museum is holding “Tools of the Trade” in the Historical Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visitors will learn about North Carolina trades of the 18th and 19th centuries and their tools during this mini tradeshow. Trades include blacksmithing, chair caning, woodworking, shoemaking and more. Costumed interpreters will also be onsite to provide demonstrations and information on the tools, the tradespeople and their craft.
Exploring the use and manufacturing of these tools gives visitors a chance to see how early High Pointers utilized these practices in everyday life. Tradeshow contributors include historic woodworking and furniture maker Jerome Bias, historic shoemaker and cobbler Mike Fox, carpenter Frans Verbunt, blacksmith Jim Campbell and chair caner Anthony Jones. Ruth Verbunt will be in the park sewing, as well as Kelly Beeson and Jennifer Getchall, who will be giving demonstrations of historic cooking.
In addition to “Tools of the Trade,” there will be a craft project in Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will be able to choose their tools and put together their very own tool kit to take home.
This is a free event for all ages.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
