Mount Tabor United Methodist Church presents:
Navigating Jim Crow: Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (December 22, 2021) Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in partnership with the Winston-Salem Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will be hosting an exhibit about the Green Book, a travel guide published from 1936–66 during the segregation era in the United States that identified businesses that would accept African American customers.
This exhibit was developed and produced by the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and in partnership with the Institute of Library and Museum Sciences.
This eight-paneled exhibit takes the visitor through the state of North Carolina and tells the stories of some of the over 300 locations ranging in cities from Wilmington to Lenoir with photography and words.
Several videos with narratives featuring Green Book locations throughout North Carolina and along Route 66 will be available to view. Visitors will be able to browse through facsimile copies of Green Books at the exhibit.
Exhibit times that are open to the public are as follows:
Monday, January 17 at 2:00 – 6:30 p.m.
Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. Church Sanctuary
Saturday, January 22 at 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, February 6 at 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, February 20 at 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
The Martin Luther King Jr. memorial service has been an annual Mount Tabor tradition. The service honors the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with scripture and song. It celebrates those who have worked to establish peace and justice among humankind regardless of race. It is an opportunity to acknowledge the wrongs of the past and reflect on how to build a beloved community.
The exhibit is self-guided and volunteers from Mount Tabor will be available during public showings. Winston-Salem Forsyth County middle school and high school social studies teachers will be able to preview the exhibit and arrange field trips for their students.
For more information about the exhibit, please visit Green Book | church (mttaborumc.org)
Media representatives are invited to attend a preview of the exhibit on January 13, 2022, at 1:30.
