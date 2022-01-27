MISS NORTH CAROLINA USA AND MISS NORTH CAROLINA TEEN USA TO BE CROWNED IN HIGH POINT THIS WEEKEND
High Point, NC – Jan. 27, 2022 - The Miss North Carolina USA and Miss North Carolina Teen USA pageants will crown this year’s winners in High Point this weekend. The long-running tradition will be held on January 28-29, 2022 at The High Point Theatre.
Over 79 contestants from across North Carolina will compete in interview, evening gown and swimsuit/active wear competitions. These contestants will be vying for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes and the ability to travel the state promoting the pageant and its charitable alliances. The Miss North Carolina Teen USA pageant will feature contestants between the ages of 14-18; the Miss North Carolina USA pageant will feature contestants between the ages of 18-27. The preliminary competition will be held Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m., followed by the final competition Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
The January event is an official state preliminary to the MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® pageants, sponsored by the Miss USA Organization. The winners of the Miss North Carolina USA and Miss North Carolina Teen USA pageants will go on to represent North Carolina and compete for the MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA titles in 2022.
In the past, the panel of judges for the pageants have included celebrities like Austen Kroll, star of Bravo TV’s “Southern Charm;” Dr. Bill Dorfman from ABC’s “Extreme Makeover;” and Cammy Miller, owner of popular clothing store Show Me Your MuMu.
Tickets are available through the High Point Theatre Box Office, on a walk-up basis, by calling the Box Office at 336-887-3001 or visiting www.etix.com. Depending on seating preferences, ticket prices will vary between $45.00-$60.00, plus applicable fee.
About the Miss Universe Organization
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) uses its global grassroots reach to empower women to be self-confident and strive to be their personal best. MUO believes that every woman should be “Confidently Beautiful.” The MISS UNIVERSE®, MISS USA®, and MISS TEEN USA® pageants provide an international platform through dedicated partnerships with charities, sponsors and brands around the world. During their reign, the titleholders are given the tools to personally and professionally enrich others by providing humanitarian efforts to affect positive change, all while developing their personal career goals. For more information and to learn more about The Miss Universe Organization’s official causes around the world, please visit: www.missuniverse.com.
About Visit High Point
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the World™ and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
