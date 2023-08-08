Local Title I middle schooler girls from across the area participated in the STEM Achievers program – a free, STEM-focused day camp hosted by Verizon in partnership with North Carolina A&T University. Yesterday, the students’ final tech showcase took place—presenting the projects they worked on for the past three weeks.
The intensive three-week camp hosted middle school students from Verizon Innovative Learning schools–Title 1 schools that Verizon provides with free internet access and personal devices–to participate along with other nearby schools.
Students were paired with mentors–current college students from similar backgrounds--to help get engaged and excited about learning and to see what higher education opportunities exist in their own community.
Through this program, young girls had the opportunity to explore the STEM field—some for the very first time—through projects and tasks like coding, 3D design and printing, and artificial intelligence. Students also participated in personal development training, like goal setting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.