Michael Schur, TV Producer and Creator of “The Good Place,” to Visit Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Oct. 7, 2022 – Michael Schur, the television writer and producer who created the show “The Good Place” and co-created “Parks and Recreation,” will visit Wake Forest University Oct. 17.
The 7:30 p.m. event, “How to be Perfect: An Evening with Michael Schur,” is free and open to the public and will be held in Brendle Recital Hall inside Scales Fine Arts Center.
In a moderated conversation, Schur will discuss character, ethics, television shows, and his new book, “How to be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question.”
Schur has worked on shows like “The Office” (where he had a recurring part as Dwight Schrute’s cousin Mose), “Master of None,” “The Comeback” and “Hacks.” He created or co-created “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Rutherford Falls.” Early in this career, he was a writer for “Saturday Night Live.”
The event is presented by Wake Forest’s Program for Leadership and Character. Ann Phelps, program director, will moderate the discussion. Co-sponsors include Film and Media Studies, the School of Divinity, the Department of Philosophy, and Wake The Arts.
