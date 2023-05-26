HIGH POINT, N.C., May 26, 2023 – Sanjay and Julie Meshri have committed more than $400,000 to High Point University. Their gift will establish the Meshri Family Unrestricted Endowment, as well as provide support for the HPU Fund for Extraordinary Education and the construction of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
“The Meshri family shows a strong dedication to support higher education,” said HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “This family stepped up with strong faith in this institution and its values. They are passionate about HPU and desire to plant seeds of greatness for generations to come.”
Sanjay and Julie Meshri are the parents of alum Daya Meshri, ’23, a sociology and anthropology major and non-profit leadership major who graduated on May 6. She is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, and was inducted into Order of the Lighted Lamp, and was presented with the Graduate of the Year Award by the Department of Sociology and Anthropology. Daya will continue her education as a Ph.D. candidate in sociology at the University of Miami. The Meshris are proud of Daya’s accomplishment and thankful for the support that HPU has provided her over the course of her undergraduate career.
“We know the education she received has truly prepared her for the world as it is today,” said Julie Meshri. “HPU educated her in a way no other institution could. Daya is ready to face the world with confidence and pride in her abilities to reach all her goals.”
After graduating from college, Sanjay Meshri began working for his father’s company, Advance Research Chemicals (ARC), where he assisted in growing the company to 400 times the original size of only six employees. ARC is a global distributor of specialty chemicals and serves industries including military defense, semiconductors, battery materials, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automotive components, textiles and agricultural solutions.
Today, Sanjay Meshri is the chairman at Meshri Holdings, and serves on many community boards and leadership teams in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
