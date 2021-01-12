−Second time in history both games have simultaneous jackpots over $500 million−
Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, NC – With the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots totaling over $1 billion dollars, North Carolinians have two chances to become the state’s newest multi-millionaire this week!
The estimated annuity jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is $615 million.The estimated cash value is $451.8 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
If won, it would be the 4th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the 8th largest jackpot of any lottery game in U.S. history.
North Carolinians also have a chance at a big jackpot win in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot stands at an estimated $550 million as an annuity prize, or $411.4 million cash. If won, this would be the 9th largest jackpot in Powerball game history. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
Wednesday’s drawing coincides with the fifth anniversary of Powerball’s world record $1.586 billion jackpot that was hit on January 13, 2016.
In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes of up to $2 million with Powerball and up to $5 million with Mega Millions. Some recent big prizes won by North Carolinians include:
- A $100,000 prize and a $50,000 prize that were won in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The $3 Power Play ticket that won $100,000 was purchased using Online Play and the ticket that won $50,000 was sold at the Fill Good on U.S. 74 West in Monroe.
Since both jackpots started rolling in September, tickets sales have raised an estimated $28.6 million for education programs in North Carolina.
Players can buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
