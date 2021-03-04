GREENSBORO, NC (March 4, 2021) – The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is now accepting applications for the Stephen L. Knier Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Students with Disabilities. The deadline is April 30. Apply at www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee.
This year the committee will award up to $3,000 in scholarships to high school seniors with disabilities who will be enrolling in continuing education opportunities, trade school, community college, college or university. The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies, and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community. The scholarship is named in memory of Stephen L. Knier, former executive director of LIFESPAN Inc., long-time member of the Mayor's Committee, and community advocate for persons with disabilities.
For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee or contact the committee at GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.