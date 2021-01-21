Greensboro, N.C. (January 21, 2021) – UNC Greensboro (UNCG) today announced the appointment of a new member to its Board of Trustees. Margaret Benjamin, a UNCG alumna with significant civic, philanthropic, and community credentials, was appointed by the UNC System Board of Governors on January 21 to finish the unexpired term of trustee Kathy Manning.
Manning’s resignation from the Board after almost four years of dedicated service followed her November 2020 election to the US House. Manning was appointed by the Board of Governors as of July 1, 2017 for a term ending June 30, 2021. Benjamin’s term begins January 21, 2021 and will run through June 30; she will thereafter be eligible for appointment to a full four-year term.
A native of New Orleans, Benjamin is a 2001 graduate of UNCG with a master’s degree in liberal studies. She did her undergraduate work at Louisiana State University; while there, she met her husband William (Bill), who was a student at Tulane University Law School. Together they received the United Way of Greater Greensboro Legacy Award in 2018, presented to families who demonstrate a legacy of giving and community impact and who exemplify a shared dedication to United Way of Greater Greensboro’s mission, vision, and values through service and exceptional support of programs that transform lives in our community.
Benjamin currently serves on UNCG’s “Light the Way” Advancement Campaign Steering Committee, the Board of Visitors, as well as both the Weatherspoon Arts Foundation Board of Directors and the Weatherspoon Art Museum Advisory Board.
An active member of the community outside of UNCG, Benjamin is the current Chair of the Public Art Endowment of Greensboro Steering Committee. She sits on the Greensboro Public Library Foundation Board of Directors, the Cone Health Cancer Center Advisory Committee, the Louisiana State University Museum of Art Advisory Board, and the Museum Trustee Association Board of Directors. She is former president of the Greensboro History Museum, Inc. Board of Trustees and has served on the Greensboro College Board of Visitors, Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association Board of Directors, Greensboro Downtown Parks Board of Directors, and Children’s Home Society of NC Board of Trustees.
At a Congressional awards ceremony in Washington, DC, Benjamin received the 2017 Champion of Museums award from the American Alliance of Museums for her exemplary advocacy for museums and was recognized as a 2018 AAM Star Advocate.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
