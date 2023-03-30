EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 30, 2023) – Representatives from luxury jewelry designer Tiffany & Co. and fashion agency Harlem’s Fashion Row are making a historic visit to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s fashion merchandising and design program as part of an ongoing partnership to open opportunities for diverse students and build connections in the fashion world.
Representatives from Tiffany & Co., part of the luxury-goods conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, and Harlem’s Fashion Row CEO and founder Brandice Daniel will make their inaugural visit to N.C. A&T’s campus to take part in a career panel discussion Friday, March 31.
While on campus, the representatives will also view the accomplishments of the graduating class and its body of work in a student showcase in Benbow Hall.
“Collaboration and partnership between industry leaders like Tiffany & Co. can open doors of opportunity and build bridges in the fashion world,” said Daniel. “I’m excited to be part of this ongoing initiative to promote diversity and inclusion and help students achieve their dreams in the fashion industry.”
In June 2022, Tiffany & Co. and Harlem’s Fashion Row announced a yearlong collaboration with A&T’s fashion program, part of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (CAES), for a 10-week lecture series called “Tenacity Talks.”
“For the past year, we have been virtually communicating with Tiffany & Co. and Harlem’s Fashion Row through the weekly ‘Tenacity Talk’ sessions,” said associate professor Devona Dixon, Ph.D., who leads the lecture series. “Their visit will allow students to engage and communicate freely without the barriers of Zoom.”
In April 2022, Felita Harris, chief strategy and revenue officer for HFR/ICON360 (the nonprofit arm of Harlem’s Fashion Row), was a featured guest and keynote speaker for the program’s spring student showcase and a runway show, hosted by student organization Fashion X-cetera.
In November, A&T’s fashion program received a $100,000 award from Gap Inc. and ICON 360 for a second consecutive year as part of the clothier and nonprofit’s “Closing the Gap” initiative.
“N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University won this $100,000 award because of their impressive application,” said Daniel in 2022. “We saw that they have been doing well with their existing resources and were convinced that they will be good stewards and use the grant to advance their fashion program further.”
Media are invited to Friday’s visit. Contact Lydian Bernhardt, interim CAES communications director, at (336) 285-4723 and llbernhardt@ncat.edu.
