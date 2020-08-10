Winston-Salem- All kids’ and adults’ jeans are buy one, get one free Aug. 14-20. Back-to-school season may be different this year, but one thing remathe same – families still need to purchase clothing for growing kids.
Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina is helping ease the cost of shopping for fall clothing with its annual end-of-summer BOGO sale on blue jeans. From Friday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 20, all blue jeans will be buy one, get one free at each of Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC’s retail and outlet stores.
“Our annual jeans BOGO deal has gotten more popular every year because jeans are such a wardrobe staple for all ages,” said Jaymie Eichorn, Goodwill’s vice president of marketing and communications. “And because of the current economic instability, families are looking to save money any way they can.”
The deal includes all regular-price children’s and adult’s jeans while supplies last. In Goodwill retail stores, children’s jeans are $2.69 per pair and adult jeans are $4.19. At the Goodwill Outlet Stores in Asheville, Conover and Winston-Salem, all clothing and household items are priced per pound. There is no limit per customer. Specially priced finds are not included.
Goodwill’s stores received a surge of donations this spring and summer as stay-at-home orders gave households more time to go through items they no longer needed. “What that means for families is that Goodwill stores are overflowing with bargains on name-brand clothes,” Eichorn said. “Stores will be able to restock jeans constantly and give shoppers plenty to choose from.”
“Don’t forget that shopping at Goodwill supports employment services and training programs that assist thousands of job seekers every year,” Eichorn said. “With so many out of work due to COVID-19, Goodwill’s career services are in demand now more than ever. So not only can shoppers find bargains for the whole family – your purchases also help people right here in your community.”
